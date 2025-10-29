Afghanistan, Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Joint Efforts To Combat Polio

Afghanistan's Taliban administration said its acting health minister, Noor Jalal Jalali, held talks in Saudi Arabia on strengthening cooperation to combat polio in Afghanistan. He met Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel and Pakistan's health minister to discuss a coordinated response to infectious and non-communicable diseases, according to a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement released by the ministry of health stated, the three sides also reviewed ways to prevent drug abuse, improve health-care quality control and expand technical collaboration across key sectors. Jalali reiterated the Taliban's willingness to work with both countries to improve national health services and disease prevention efforts.

Polio remains endemic in only two countries in the world; Afghanistan and Pakistan. Health experts warn the virus continues to circulate in border regions where vaccination access is limited by insecurity and population movement.

Afghanistan has recorded at least two positive polio cases so far this year, reported in Badghis and Helmand provinces. Pakistan has reported a rise in new infections during the same period, prompting renewed calls for cross-border vaccination drives.

International health agencies say maintaining uninterrupted vaccination campaigns and safe access to all communities will be essential to ending the disease. The World Health Organization has urged stronger regional cooperation to prevent polio's resurgence.

Despite operational challenges, officials hope commitments from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will lead to more consistent outreach and health-care delivery, especially in high-risk areas.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram