Trump Says He Cannot Run For A Third Term

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is legally prevented from running for president a third time, acknowledging the constitutional limit on presidential terms.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea, Trump said the law was“very clear” and that he had no plans to challenge it.

“If you read the law, it is completely clear that I am not allowed to run. It is a shame,” he told journalists during the flight.

Trump has previously suggested he could remain in office beyond two terms, remarks that drew criticism from political opponents and constitutional scholars. His latest comments appear to reaffirm acceptance of the two-term limit set by the U.S. Constitution's 22nd Amendment.

Analysts say the statement may help ease lingering speculation among allies and critics about Trump's long-term political ambitions. His focus remains on consolidating achievements during his current presidency.

The acknowledgment underscores a return to established norms after years of political turbulence, although U.S. politics continues to be shaped by Trump's influence heading into future elections.

