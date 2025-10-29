18 Migrants Found Dead After Boat Sinks Off Libya, Over 90 Rescued

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The International Organization for Migration said the bodies of 18 migrants have been recovered after a boat capsized near Tripoli, Libya's capital. Local officials reported that more than 90 others were rescued from the same vessel.

The incident occurred close to the port of Sorman, west of Tripoli, according to Libyan authorities. The Libyan Red Crescent said it received distress reports late Monday and continued rescue operations into early Tuesday.

Deadly migrant shipwrecks are frequent in Libyan waters, where thousands attempt the dangerous journey from North Africa to Europe every year. Many migrants rely on smugglers and travel in overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels.

Earlier this month, Libyan health officials reported that bodies of at least 61 migrants were recovered along a coastal stretch between Zuwara and Ras Jedir near the Tunisian border over a two-week period.

Most migrants departing Libya seek to reach Italy, Malta or Greece by sea. International aid groups say limited rescue capacity and worsening conditions along migration routes have added to the death toll.

Humanitarian agencies warn that without increased search-and-rescue operations and safer legal pathways, more migrants will continue to perish in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe.

