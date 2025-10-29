Parliament Of South Africa Joins Global Effort To Eradicate Tuberculosis Through Signing Of The Barcelona Declaration

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 29, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, signed the Barcelona Declaration on Tuberculosis (TB), marking South Africa's formal commitment to a renewed global parliamentary movement to eradicate TB within a generation. The declaration was co-signed by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, during a special signing ceremony held in Parliament yesterday.

In her address at the ceremony, the Speaker reaffirmed Parliament's leadership role in championing the fight against TB, noting that“tuberculosis remains a health challenge globally despite it being a treatable disease. In order to raise the level of awareness, parliamentarians across the globe decided to become a voice that mobilises society on the need for churning the disease by advocating for better investments by government in addressing the diseases.”



She further highlighted Parliament's commitment to“mounting popular campaigns that highlight the importance of treating the disease and also complying with treatment with those who have the disease.”



The signing ceremony coincided with the official launch of the South African TB Parliamentary Caucus, held in the presence of parliamentary peers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), including the Chairpersons of Health Portfolio Committees from Lesotho and Zambia, who attended to demonstrate regional solidarity. The event also followed a Ministerial Statement in the National Assembly, presented by the Minister of Health, outlining government's ongoing fight against the TB scourge.



The Barcelona Declaration, first adopted by international parliamentarians, recognises that TB has killed more people than any other infectious disease in human history and continues to claim 1.5 million lives annually.



It calls for the disease to be treated as a global political priority, demanding accelerated progress, investment in research, and equitable access to diagnosis and treatment for all.



The Declaration commits signatories to:



Urge governments to increase investments in TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment

Promote affordable and accessible healthcare for all TB patients;

Support research and innovation for new TB drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines;

Integrate care for co-infections such as HIV and diabetes; and Mobilise community and civil society participation to combat stigma and ensure treatment adherence.

By signing the Declaration, Parliament of South Africa joins a global parliamentary caucus that collaborates with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Global Fund, Stop TB Partnership, UNAIDS, and other multilateral organisations to end the TB epidemic within a generation.



The Speaker emphasised that today's ceremony symbolises Parliament's renewed commitment to health equity and global solidarity.“The Speaker and Members during the debate in the National Assembly highlighted the need for activism by Members of Parliament on this matter and encouraged the TB Parliamentary Caucus to be a champion towards eradicating TB in our country and globally,” she said.



She added that the declaration represents both a national commitment and a continental responsibility, reaffirming that South Africa's Parliament will remain a strong advocate for universal health access, regional collaboration, and community mobilisation against TB.

