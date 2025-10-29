Gold Holds Near $4,000 As Supply Squeeze Fuels Analyst Targets To $4,900

Gold once served as the ultimate hedge against uncertainty. Now it's become the certainty itself, trading just below $4,000 per ounce at the end of October after touching all-time highs above $4,300 earlier this month. The precious metal delivered a stunning 64% gain year-to-date before consolidating as US-China trade tensions temporarily eased. Yet the fundamental drivers remain intact.

Goldman Sachs lifted its December 2026 forecast to $4,900 per ounce, while Lombard Odier raised its 12-month target to $4,600. These aren't speculative calls. They reflect structural changes in how the world values gold against a backdrop of dollar diversification, persistent inflation concerns, and geopolitical volatility that shows no signs of abating.

The rally wasn't built on speculation or momentum chasing. Central banks extended their gold purchasing streak to 11 consecutive months, with China playing a key role through official buying, arbitrage trading, and surging household demand. Meanwhile, global gold ETFs recorded their largest monthly inflow in September, resulting in the strongest quarter on record at $26 billion in net subscriptions.

Supply can't keep pace. Mine production barely budges while demand accelerates. That imbalance creates opportunity for companies positioned to deliver new ounces into a market starved for supply growth.

The institutional shift is profound. Central banks now hold more gold than US Treasuries for the first time, marking a historic reweighting away from dollar-denominated reserves. This isn't a temporary trade. It's a strategic pivot that establishes a sustained price floor and signals private investors to follow.

Five Companies Making October Moves



K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF) achieved a transformational operational milestone on October 16, announcing first production from its 1.2 million tonnes per annum Stage 3 Expansion process plant at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. The inauguration ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister James Marape produced 458 ounces of doré, with the expansion delivered under budget and 90% of growth capital already spent or committed.





Aris Mining Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) delivered impressive operational results, reporting Q3 production growth of 25% on October 7 with output reaching 73,236 ounces. The Colombian-focused producer achieved production increases of 27% at Segovia and 8% at Marmato compared to Q2 2025, while maintaining a robust balance sheet with cash reserves exceeding $415 million at quarter end.





G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) showcased operational excellence at its Brazilian operations, announcing Q3 production of 46,360 ounces on October 14 at the Tocantinzinho Mine in Pará state. The quarter marked the highest gold production in company history, with the mill processing ore at 92% of nameplate capacity and achieving recoveries of 92.3%, bringing year-to-date production to 124,525 ounces.





Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) provided operational updates on October 28, reaffirming 2025 production guidance at its Pan Mine complex in Nevada following its October 1 acquisition from Equinox Gold. The company achieved first gold pour under its ownership on October 7 and confirmed Q4 production remains on track to meet planned output of 8,500 to 9,000 ounces, establishing immediate cash flow from operations.



GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) advanced its Brazilian exploration strategy, reporting initial drill results on October 20 from its most extensive program to date at the São Jorge Project in Pará state. The reverse circulation drilling confirmed at least four new mineralized zones over 1 kilometre from previously known mineralization across a 12 kilometre by 7 kilometre geochemical footprint.





Why Supply Can't Match Demand

The gold market faces a structural problem that higher prices alone cannot solve. Global mine production increased just 1.5% in 2024 to approximately 3,644 tonnes, a modest gain that pales against accelerating demand from central banks, ETFs, and private investors. Discovering new deposits takes years. Permitting takes longer. Building mines takes longer still.



This timeline mismatch between demand acceleration and supply response creates opportunity for companies with advanced projects, producing assets, or exploration potential in proven districts. The market increasingly values ounces in the ground and paths to production over pure exploration stories without clear development timelines.

Central bank buying establishes a demand floor that didn't exist in previous gold cycles. These institutions aren't trading gold for quick gains. They're repositioning reserves for decades. Gold's share of global reserves climbed to 18% in 2024, up sharply from mid-2010s levels, reflecting a structural reweighting toward tangible assets amid concerns about dollar hegemony and US fiscal trajectories.

Meanwhile, mining companies face escalating production costs from electricity, labor, and materials even as ore grades decline at aging operations. This cost inflation squeezes margins at lower-grade deposits while making high-grade projects increasingly valuable. The industry's focus has shifted from volume to quality, favoring deposits that can deliver profitable ounces regardless of short-term price volatility.

The October consolidation near $4,000 per ounce reflects profit-taking and improved sentiment around US-China trade talks, not deteriorating fundamentals.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated Trump's 100% tariff on Chinese goods may not take effect, easing immediate safe-haven demand. Yet geopolitical risks persist, inflation remains elevated above central bank targets, and structural diversification away from dollar reserves continues regardless of short-term trade optimism.

The Exploration Advantage in Proven Terrain

Major producers optimize existing operations while exploration-stage companies hunt for the next generation of discoveries. The strategic advantage belongs to companies with systematic approaches in districts where geology already proved its worth. Historical production removes exploration risk. Modern techniques applied to overlooked areas between old mines often reveal what previous generations missed.

The district-scale advantage compounds across multiple dimensions. Companies controlling large land packages in productive areas benefit from infrastructure leverage, permitting efficiencies gained from predecessor operations, and resource scalability as exploration connects mineralized zones into larger systems. Single deposits become multi-deposit districts. Satellite discoveries extend mine life. Resource confidence grows with each drill program.

Yet most exploration capital chases grassroots prospects in frontier jurisdictions where infrastructure costs are prohibitive and political risk is elevated. The alternative approach targets brownfield districts in stable mining jurisdictions where previous operators established that gold exists in economic quantities. This strategy trades blue-sky speculation for methodical, systematic expansion of known mineralized systems.

The current gold price environment makes this strategy particularly compelling. At $4,000 per ounce, deposits that were marginal at $1,800 become viable. Resources that required higher grades to justify development can now support production at existing grade profiles. The economics of brownfield expansion in proven districts improve dramatically when metal prices double, while the timeline to production remains far shorter than greenfield discoveries.

One company is executing this thesis across two continents in regions with century-long mining histories. The approach prioritizes high-grade targets in historically productive districts where geological understanding reduces technical risk while existing infrastructure lowers capital intensity. As gold fundamentals support sustained price strength, this systematic exploration strategy offers asymmetric upside to investors seeking leverage beyond passive metal exposure.

