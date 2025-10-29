Glenstar To Conduct Comprehensive Geophysical Survey At Green Monster Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO20) ("" or the "") announces that it has retained Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc. ("") of Prescott, Arizona to conduct a Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics Survey (the "" or "") at the Green Monster Project in southwestern Nevada. Survey data will be acquired at intervals of 50 metres along 13 lines and will be conducted by a 3-person field team from Advantage Geophysics, Inc. ("") of Phoenix, Arizona, in conjunction with Hasbrouck.

Hasbrouck principal, Jim Hasbrouck, will design the survey, provide in-field and remote field supervision of the Advantage team, then will process, model, and interpret the data to prepare the final geophysical report. The data will be processed using sophisticated software that will convert it into two- and three-dimensional cross-sections in depth and/or elevation formats. The complete data set will be interpolated into a rectangular cube and horizonal depth slices, referenced to the surface. The final report will detail the methodology, data acquisition, processing, modeling, and interpretation of the data. This field work and data collection is slated to begin in early November.

Glenstar CEO, Dave Ryan, stated, " The HSAMT survey will provide key information and give us a much better understanding of the geophysical structure of the polymetallic zone discovered during the recent Phase 1 drill program, and will be an invaluable aid to us in planning the priorities for the Phase 2 drill program."

Project Background & Recent Exploration Work

The Green Monster Property is comprised of 35 federal lode claims covering ~700 acres located in Clark County, Nevada, on the west trending spur of the Spring Mountains and is approximately 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Until the recent drill program in May of 2025, no drilling was ever conducted on the property, but the Company's previous identification of robust nickel-copper with anomalous cobalt from sampling work done in 2022 indicated that several targets were ideal for shallow RC drilling (see news releases dated May 28, 2025, and July 16, 2025).

Glenstar acquired the Green Monster Property and conducted initial groundwork in 2022 that included reconnaissance geologic mapping, surface rock sampling, soil sampling, and a drone magnetic survey. Channel sampling across the exposed back of a raise off the main shaft returned 1.18 meters of 3.77% Cu (Copper), 3.06% Ni (Nickel), 0.21% Co (Cobalt) and 6.83% Zn (Zinc). These values are well in excess of select dump samples from historical underground workings and represent in-place, vein style mineralization. Sampling of oxide and sulfide bearing boulders directly downhill of the patented workings has confirmed the presence of very high zinc (>10%) and silver (>200ppm), as well as copper, uranium, and lead. (Sampling results provided above were previously published in the Green Monster Project NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 20, 2023, Section 7.5).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc., who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

