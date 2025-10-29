Jackpot Digital Goes Live At Paragon Casino Resort In Louisiana

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) -(the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, has successfully installed two (2) of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker electronic table games ("ETGs") at Paragon Casino Resort, a large U.S. tribal casino property located in Marksville, Louisiana. The tables are now live and available for play.

Paragon Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. The property includes a hotel, convention center, and a full-service casino offering a variety of slot machines and table games. Paragon serves as a regional gaming and entertainment destination within central Louisiana.

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated dealerless poker ETG featuring a vibrant 75" touchscreen interface that combines the excitement and strategy of traditional poker with the efficiency and innovation of dealerless technology. With a range of game options and fast-paced gameplay, Jackpot Blitz® is designed to engage both seasoned players and newcomers alike.







Two Jackpot Blitz® tables recently installed at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, Louisiana

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This installation marks another milestone in Jackpot Digital's ongoing expansion within the land-based casino gaming market. The Company continues to focus on enhancing the player experience through innovative, interactive and cost-efficient dealerless poker solutions. Jackpot Digital remains committed to driving growth by meeting the evolving needs of casino operators and players worldwide.

Jackpot's growing roster of customers includes major cruise lines, as well as an expanding number of land-based casinos across North America and internationally. The Company has announced installations or orders in Canada, the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:



Cannot view this video? Visit:



About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.