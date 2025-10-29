Ann M. Murphy

Professor of Law, Gonzaga University

Professor Murphy began her law career at the Internal Revenue Service as a litigator in the U.S. Tax Court. She tried over 50 cases. In 2000, she began teaching at Gonzaga University School of Law. She has been recognized numerous times as the Professor of the Year. Professor Murphy was awarded a Fulbright grant in 2007-2008 to teach law in Beijing, PRC. In 2014-2015, she was awarded a Fulbright Distinguished Chair grant to teach law in Shanghai, PRC.

Professor Murphy teaches Civil Procedure, Evidence, the Taxation of Individual Income, Wills and Trusts, Advanced Evidence, Elder Law, Comparative Elder Law, and Litigation Skills and Professionalism.

Murphy is the author of Federal Practice and Procedure (commonly known as Wright & Miller), volumes 23-26A (Privileges). She has written a book, chapters of books, and numerous law review articles. She has been a featured speaker at various international, national, and regional conferences. In 2012, she testified before the Advisory Committee to the Federal Rules of Evidence.

Murphy has been an expert witness for four court cases.

She is an subject matter expert for the National Conference of Bar Examiners and is a member of the Item Set Drafting Committee.

–present Professor of Law, Gonzaga University

DePaul University, Law

Fulbright Lecturer, Central University of Finance and Economics and Chinese University of Political Science and Law, Beijing, PRC; Distinguished Chair, Fulbright Lecturer, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, Shanghai, PRC; Orland Professor of the Year, 2000-2001, 2001-2002, 2003-2004, 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2009-2010, and 2012-2013; Inland Northwest Blood Center, Chairperson of the Year, 2014.