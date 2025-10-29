Robert Applebaum is Director of the Ohio Long-Term Care Research Project and Senior Research Scholar at the Scripps Gerontology Center. He has a Master of Social Work from the Ohio State University and earned his Ph.D. in Social Welfare from the University of Wisconsin.

