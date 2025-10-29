Azerbaijan's Central Bank Reports Relative Stability Of Manat In October Figures
As of October 1, the Azerbaijani manat's overall nominal effective exchange rate stood at 102.6 percent, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). According to the data, this represents a slight decline of...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment