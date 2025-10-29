Defense Forces Deny Reports Of Russian Breakthrough In Myrnohrad
“The enemy is not in Myrnohrad. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the statement said.
The group notes that their spokesperson made a mistake during yesterday's national telethon, referring to the situation in the city of Pokrovsk.Read also: Ukrainian Navy receives new Combat Boat 90 from Sweden and Norway
As reported by Ukrinform, Captain Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesman for the Operation Task Force "East", said on television that Russian troops had broken through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk sector, where fierce street fighting was ongoing.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
