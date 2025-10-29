Filashkin: 1,256 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, Evacuation Is Nearly Impossible

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this during a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

According to Filashkin, there are currently 1,256 people in the city. Local residents are unable to leave shelters or evacuate on their own because the enemy continues shelling the city every day. He said that Russian troops have fired at women and elderly people who came out simply to charge their phones at heating centers or fetch drinking water.

The regional head emphasized that evacuation from the community is "almost impossible" at this point.

Filashkin added that only with the help of Ukrainian defenders, who risk their lives under fire, has it been possible to evacuate some residents from Pokrovsk.

He once again urged civilians to leave the region and cities located close to the front line.

As reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 45 enemy attack in the Pokrovsk direction over the past day.

