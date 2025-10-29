Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Georgia Explore New Opportunities In Transport, Agriculture, And Trade

2025-10-29 10:06:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 29. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, met with Georgia's Foreign Minister, Maka Bochorishvili, who is attending the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, to discuss transport, agriculture, and trade expansion, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We had a productive and comprehensive discussion covering multiple aspects of our bilateral cooperation,” Saidov stated.

He noted that the talks focused on enhancing transport connectivity between the two countries, promoting interregional collaboration, and expanding cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, culture, and other key areas of mutual interest.

Over the past five years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia has increased 3.5 times, with a remarkable growth of nearly 50 percent recorded in 2024 alone, underscoring the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Trend News Agency

