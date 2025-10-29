Health Ministry Tests Over 600 Samples From Fast Food Restaurants In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ​The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has conducted an extensive inspection campaign targeting fast food restaurants from both international and local brands, located in shopping centres and tourist areas across the State of Qatar.

The campaign covered 34 brands through 545 inspection visits, during which 634 samples were taken from various meals and products offered to the public and tested in the Food Safety Laboratories of the Ministry of Public Health. The purpose was to ensure compliance with the approved health requirements and quality standards in Qatar.

No serious violations that could pose a direct threat to the health and safety of consumers in Qatar were recorded during the campaign. The laboratory results of the samples confirmed that all were within the permissible limits, reflecting the overall level of compliance with health requirements.



Commercial registrations increase by 81.5% in Q3

List of cultural, economic and sports activities happening in Doha in November Corniche road closure announced for weekend

Read Also

According to the Ministry of Public Health's Food Safety Rating Programme for Food Establishments, 60 percent of the restaurants inspected were rated between“Good” and“Excellent”, with 18 percent receiving an average rating.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to implement regular inspection campaigns and awareness programmes covering all types of food establishments, through its Food Safety Department. These efforts aim to strengthen confidence in the monitoring system and ensure the safety of food provided to consumers in Qatar. Data analysis has shown that the performance level of establishments is directly linked to the presence of an effective internal food safety monitoring system and its proper implementation within the establishment.

These campaigns also contribute to developing more proactive and effective plans to protect consumer health and safety, as well as to raising awareness and promoting a culture of good practices and compliance with health requirements within the food sector.​