Sunset Transportation Recognized Among Top Companies For Women To Work In Transportation

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation (“Sunset”), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider in the supply chain industry, has been named one of the 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). This national recognition celebrates organizations that foster workplace cultures built on respect, inclusion, and professional growth.

Sunset earned this distinction for its ongoing commitment to cultivating a professional culture that prioritizes flexibility, development, and employee well-being. The company's inclusive environment is strengthened through initiatives such as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI&B) programs, paid volunteer time off, and an employee-led culture club that promotes community engagement. With 50% of leadership roles held by women and a 97% overall employee retention rate, Sunset exemplifies a workplace built on trust, recognition, and opportunity.

“Our people are the heart of Sunset,” said Lindsey Graves, CEO of Sunset Transportation.“We believe that when employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow, they deliver their best work for our customers and for each other. This award is a reflection of that philosophy.”

Sunset's investment in its people extends beyond benefits and flexibility. The company offers tailored onboarding and development programs using tools like the Predictive Index, fostering a culture where every employee feels seen, supported, and set up for success. Its commitment to balanced work-life integration is reflected in comprehensive parental leave policies, remote work flexibility, and office wellness amenities designed to promote well-being.

The Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation award honors leading organizations in the transportation and logistics industry that champion gender diversity and create supportive, equitable workplaces for women.

