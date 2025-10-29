NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Size Grows At 34.74% CAGR To Soar USD 132.34 Billion 2034

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market has been expanding due to the growing funding and collaborations to launch and enhance the use of various NLP solutions.



In August 2025, a total of $21 million in a Series A funding round was secured by the GenAI-native autonomous medical coding platform for healthcare providers, which is Arintra, where the funding will be used to enhance its growth, product development, open a new Bay Area headquarters to meet rising demand, and scale its team.

In August 2025, a strategic investment in an artificial intelligence company focusing on real-time autonomous medical coding, which is Maverick AI, was announced by Infinx. Deep learning AI will be utilized in the coding workflows to enhance compliance, capture revenue faster, and minimize manual efforts in this partnership.

In April 2025, to support accurate and efficient medical coding practices, a collaboration between the Cleveland Clinic and AKASA was announced. Moreover, multiple AI-powered tools of AKASA will be used by the Cleveland Clinic in this collaboration. In January 2025, a total of $27 million in Series B funding was raised by KODE Health, where this capital will be used in the development of AI-driven tools to minimize workflow fluctuations and manage coding operations more effectively, and to expand its network of certified coding professionals.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges in NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market. The growing risk of data breaches and cyberattacks decreases their adoption rates and is expected to comply with the HIPAA and GDPR regulations. Moreover, high implementation cost, integration complexities, lack of skilled personnel, domain-specific language, and regulatory barriers are other market limitations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market, due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which increased the adoption of NLP platforms. At the same time, different types of techniques and models were also developed by the advanced industries, where new collaborations accelerated their development. Moreover, the growth in the demand for personalized treatment has also increased the use of NLP solutions for enhancing patient care. Additionally, the growth in R&D investments and increased adoption of advanced technologies supported these innovations, which in turn contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Market in 2024?

Segmental Insights

By Technique Analysis

Which Technique Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By technique, the smart assistance segment held the dominating share of the NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market in 2024, as it helped in enhancing the clinical workflows. At the same time, it also helped in enhancing the medical literature, patient interactions, and provided insights from patient records. Moreover, its 24/7 availability helped in minimizing the administrative burdens.

By technique, the classification & categorization segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the predicted time. It is being used for the identification of various diseases, drug discovery, as well as for the sorting of the results and medical records. This, in turn, is increasing their use for various R&D activities.

By End-use Analysis

How the Life Science Companies Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By end-use, the life science companies segment held the largest share of the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market in 2024, due to the presence of large volumes of research data. Different types of NLP techniques were used for drug development, target identification, disease diagnosis, and management of the data. Additionally, it was also used in clinical trials for patient recruitment and manufacturing.

By end-use, the providers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years. Different types of NLP platforms are being used to enhance patient care by providing personalized treatments and insights. Furthermore, it is also being used to enhance coding, billing, clinical documentation, and to reduce the administrative burdens.

Recent Developments in the Market



In March 2025, to enhance the medical coding automation platform with the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that emulates human reasoning, a collaboration between the University of Texas and CorroHealth Inc. was announced.

In February 2025, a fit-for-purpose Generative AI (GenAI) platform, Cortex, was launched by Indegene, which enhances the medical writing and can be configured with any Large Language Model (LLM). In May 2025, a new medical coding model was launched by Ambience Healthcare, which identifies ICD-10 codes, which are internationally standardized classifications for different diseases and conditions, listens to patient encounters, and shows 27% relative improvement over physician benchmarks.



NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Key Players List



Cerner Enviza

Amazon Web Services

Dassault Systèmes

Authenticx

Intelligent Medical Objects

Google

ITRex Group

IBM

IQVIA

WhizAI

John Snow Labs

Microsoft Corporation

Melax Technologies, Inc. Veradigm

Segments Covered in The Report

By Technique



Smart Assistance

Optical Character Recognition

Auto Coding

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics Classification & Categorization

By End-Use



Providers

Payers

Life Science Companies Others

By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

South America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America



Europe



Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Netherlands



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Ireland



UK



Iceland



Switzerland



Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Austria



Russia & Belarus



Türkiye



Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA



GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt Rest of MEA

