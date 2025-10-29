NLP In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Size Grows At 34.74% CAGR To Soar USD 132.34 Billion 2034
Ottawa, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market size
The global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is driven by its expanding healthcare applications, growing innovations, and increasing R&D activities.
Key Takeaways
- North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market during the forecast period. By technique, the smart assistance segment dominated the market in 2024. By technique, the classification & categorization segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. By end-use, the life science companies segment dominated the market in 2024. By end-use, the providers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.
What is NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences?The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is fueled by the need to derive insights from vast quantities of unstructured text data. The NLP in healthcare life science refers to the use of AI applications to process, understand, and interpret vast amounts of data from research papers, clinical notes, and patient feedback in order to streamline administrative tasks, enhance patient care, and accelerate drug discovery
What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?The growth in unstructured data is the major driver in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market growing electronic health record adoption digital health initiatives
What are the Key Drifts in the Market?
The NLP in healthcare and life sciences market has been expanding due to the growing funding and collaborations to launch and enhance the use of various NLP solutions.
- In August 2025, a total of $21 million in a Series A funding round was secured by the GenAI-native autonomous medical coding platform for healthcare providers, which is Arintra, where the funding will be used to enhance its growth, product development, open a new Bay Area headquarters to meet rising demand, and scale its team. In August 2025, a strategic investment in an artificial intelligence company focusing on real-time autonomous medical coding, which is Maverick AI, was announced by Infinx. Deep learning AI will be utilized in the coding workflows to enhance compliance, capture revenue faster, and minimize manual efforts in this partnership. In April 2025, to support accurate and efficient medical coding practices, a collaboration between the Cleveland Clinic and AKASA was announced. Moreover, multiple AI-powered tools of AKASA will be used by the Cleveland Clinic in this collaboration. In January 2025, a total of $27 million in Series B funding was raised by KODE Health, where this capital will be used in the development of AI-driven tools to minimize workflow fluctuations and manage coding operations more effectively, and to expand its network of certified coding professionals.
What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?
Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges in NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market. The growing risk of data breaches and cyberattacks decreases their adoption rates and is expected to comply with the HIPAA and GDPR regulations. Moreover, high implementation cost, integration complexities, lack of skilled personnel, domain-specific language, and regulatory barriers are other market limitations.
Regional Analysis
Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market, due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which increased the adoption of NLP platforms. At the same time, different types of techniques and models were also developed by the advanced industries, where new collaborations accelerated their development. Moreover, the growth in the demand for personalized treatment has also increased the use of NLP solutions for enhancing patient care. Additionally, the growth in R&D investments and increased adoption of advanced technologies supported these innovations, which in turn contributed to the market growth.
What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Market in 2024?Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market during the forecast period, driven by growing digitalization and expanding healthcare, which is increasing the utilization of NLP solutions. The growing life science sector is also increasing its use for research and development purposes as well as for clinical trials
Segmental Insights
By Technique Analysis
Which Technique Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?
By technique, the smart assistance segment held the dominating share of the NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market in 2024, as it helped in enhancing the clinical workflows. At the same time, it also helped in enhancing the medical literature, patient interactions, and provided insights from patient records. Moreover, its 24/7 availability helped in minimizing the administrative burdens.
By technique, the classification & categorization segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the predicted time. It is being used for the identification of various diseases, drug discovery, as well as for the sorting of the results and medical records. This, in turn, is increasing their use for various R&D activities.
By End-use Analysis
How the Life Science Companies Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?
By end-use, the life science companies segment held the largest share of the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market in 2024, due to the presence of large volumes of research data. Different types of NLP techniques were used for drug development, target identification, disease diagnosis, and management of the data. Additionally, it was also used in clinical trials for patient recruitment and manufacturing.
By end-use, the providers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years. Different types of NLP platforms are being used to enhance patient care by providing personalized treatments and insights. Furthermore, it is also being used to enhance coding, billing, clinical documentation, and to reduce the administrative burdens.
Recent Developments in the Market
- In March 2025, to enhance the medical coding automation platform with the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) that emulates human reasoning, a collaboration between the University of Texas and CorroHealth Inc. was announced. In February 2025, a fit-for-purpose Generative AI (GenAI) platform, Cortex, was launched by Indegene, which enhances the medical writing and can be configured with any Large Language Model (LLM). In May 2025, a new medical coding model was launched by Ambience Healthcare, which identifies ICD-10 codes, which are internationally standardized classifications for different diseases and conditions, listens to patient encounters, and shows 27% relative improvement over physician benchmarks.
NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Key Players List
- Cerner Enviza Amazon Web Services Dassault Systèmes Authenticx Intelligent Medical Objects Google ITRex Group IBM IQVIA WhizAI John Snow Labs Microsoft Corporation Melax Technologies, Inc. Veradigm
Segments Covered in The Report
By Technique
- Smart Assistance Optical Character Recognition Auto Coding Text Analytics Speech Analytics Classification & Categorization
By End-Use
- Providers Payers Life Science Companies Others
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
South America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
MEA
- GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.
About UsTowards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research
