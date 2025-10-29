403
One Burger, 100% Impact: Pounders Donates All Proceeds from Its Signature Burger to Dubai Cares ‘Taste of Giving 2025’
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Comfort-food destination Pounders at Last Exit Al Khawaneej is inviting diners to turn a meal into a cause this November by joining Dubai Cares’ nationwide Taste of Giving 2025 campaign. From 24 October to 1 December, 100% of proceeds from every purchase of the Pounder Burger will be donated to support school-feeding programmes in low- income communities around the world.
The initiative transforms everyday dining into an act of kindness. Every Pounder Burger enjoyed helps ensure that hunger never stands between a child and their education.
“At Pounders, we believe food has the power to create connection and compassion,” said a spokesperson for Pounders, “Through Taste of Giving, we’re honoured to play a small part in nourishing not just appetites, but futures.”
Guests are invited to visit Pounders at Last Exit Al Khawaneej and look out for the ‘Taste of Giving’ branding on-site. Every time the Pounder Burger is purchased, Pounders will donate 100% of proceeds directly to Dubai Cares’ school-feeding programmes, helping children thrive both in class and beyond.
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference. Together we care.
