64 Dead, 81 Detained in Rio’s Largest Anti-Crime Crackdown
(MENAFN) At least 64 people were killed and 81 others arrested Tuesday during a massive security crackdown on the Comando Vermelho criminal network in Rio de Janeiro’s Complexo do Alemão and Penha favelas, according to official sources.
The state government of Rio de Janeiro described the operation as the deadliest in the city’s history. More than 2,500 civil and military police officers participated, targeting 26 communities across the two sprawling complexes.
Authorities reported that among the fatalities were 56 alleged Comando Vermelho members and several police officers. In the course of the operation, officers seized 31 rifles along with additional firearms, ammunition, and explosives.
Police aimed to execute 69 arrest warrants and 180 search warrants tied to a year-long investigation. Among those detained was a suspected Comando Vermelho leader accused of inciting violence in the Chapadão area.
Claudio Castro, governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, described the operation as the state’s response to what he called "narcoterrorism," and said its aim was to stop the gang's territorial expansion into Rio neighborhoods and neighboring municipalities.
Authorities reported that gang members deployed drones to drop explosives on security forces and civilians in the Penha complex. The operation utilized helicopters, drones, armored vehicles, demolition units, and ambulances.
Local prosecutors noted that Comando Vermelho uses favelas near expressways as strategic hubs for drug and arms trafficking. The public prosecutor’s office has filed charges against 67 people for drug-trafficking association and three for torture.
Police reported that the operation remains active, with more injuries being recorded.
