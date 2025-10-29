Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kin Communications (“Kin”), Canada's Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce that presentations from the Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference, held on October 23, 2025 are now available on the Kinvestor YouTube channel. Access replays: “I want to thank each of the presenting companies, our panelists, and everyone who attended Kinvestor Day for making this conference such a huge success,” said Arlen Hansen, President of Kin Communications and host of The Kinvestor Report.“From insightful company presentations to an engaging roundtable discussion, it was inspiring to see industry leaders share ideas, explore new opportunities, and look ahead to the future. We can't wait for you to join us at our next virtual conference.” Presenting Companies

Company Name Ticker(s) West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF CanCambria Energy Corp. TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF Torq Resources Inc. TSX-V: TORQ; OTCQB: TRBMF Yukon Metals Corp. CSE: YMC; OTCQB: YMMCF Equinox Gold Corp. TSX: EQX; NYSE: EQX Roundtable: Powering the AI Revolution Homeland Uranium Corp. TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF Tiger Gold Corp. Private Silver47 Exploration Corp. TSX-V: AGA; OTCQB: AAGAF Scorpio Gold Corp. TSXV:SGN; OTCQB:SRCRF Eminent Gold Corp. TSXV: EMNT; OTCQB: EMGDF Prince Silver Corp. CSE: PRNC, OTCQB: PRNCF Amarc Resources Ltd. TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF Graphite One Inc. TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF

About Kin

Kin Communications Inc. is a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to build long-term relationships with investors and the media that begin with picking up the phone and starting a conversation. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit.

For event inquiries, contact:

Kin Communications

604-684-6730

...