Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Highlights Phase 2 Achievements As It Nears $20M Raised

Rapid Presale Growth Shows Rising Confidence

The Mutuum Finance presale has already surpassed $18.1 million, with over 17,500 token holders. Priced at $0.035 in its current phase, MUTM token has climbed nearly 300% since its initial price of $0.01 - rewarding early participants with considerable token appreciation.

Each presale stage carries a fixed price and limited allocation. Once the supply for a given stage runs out, the next stage begins automatically at a higher price. This fixed-tier model encourages timely participation, ensuring that demand directly influences how fast the token price rises.

At the end of the presale, MUTM will launch at $0.06, meaning that investors who join now could see MUTM appreciate by roughly 100% by the time of launch. It's a growth path that's attracting both retail investors and large-scale participants.

Roadmap Progress and Phase 2 Milestones

While fundraising success draws attention, Mutuum Finance has also been advancing through Phase 2 of its roadmap. This stage focuses on protocol testing, community expansion, and backend development in preparation for its upcoming V1 protocol rollout.

The V1 protocol is scheduled to go live on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, marking a crucial step in Mutuum Finance's journey toward full deployment. This release will introduce the main components that form the foundation of its lending and borrowing ecosystem.

The Liquidity Pool will act as the central marketplace where users can supply or borrow assets directly on-chain. Depositors will receive mtTokens, yield-bearing receipt tokens that represent their deposits along with accumulated interest, while borrowers will hold Debt Tokens, which record their outstanding obligations. Supporting both sides of the system is the Liquidator Bot, an automated mechanism designed to stabilize the protocol by managing under-collateralized positions and ensuring the platform remains solvent.

The initial testnet will support ETH and USDT for both lending and collateral, chosen for their deep liquidity and stable price behavior. After successful testing, the team plans to extend support to additional top cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

This rollout marks a turning point for Mutuum Finance - shifting it from development into a functional DeFi platform. Historically, projects that reach the working-product stage see a surge in investor confidence and greater attention from major exchanges.

How Mutuum Finance Generates Sustainable Value

Mutuum Finance stands out among top cryptocurrencies to watch because it combines strong tokenomics with practical use cases. The platform's lending protocol operates through two complementary models:



Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending for popular tokens like ETH and USDT, where liquidity pools allow instant access to loans.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending for niche tokens, enabling customized agreements between individual users.

A key feature of Mutuum Finance is its buy-and-distribute mechanism. A portion of protocol revenue is used to buy MUTM tokens on the open market, which are then redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This system creates long-term buying pressure, directly linking protocol growth with token demand.

Advanced Risk Controls

To protect users, every supported asset on Mutuum Finance is governed by clearly defined risk parameters such as Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, liquidation thresholds, and limits on both deposits and borrow volumes. Stable assets like ETH and USDT can reach up to 75% LTV with an 80% liquidation threshold, reflecting their lower volatility and deeper market liquidity.

In contrast, more volatile tokens maintain stricter settings, typically around 35–40% LTV and 65% liquidation thresholds, ensuring the platform stays balanced and solvent even during sharp market swings.

Liquidators are rewarded through bonuses when they stabilize unhealthy loans, while part of the liquidation fee goes to Mutuum's treasury. This system ensures that the platform remains solvent and self-correcting even during market volatility.

Mutuum Finance also integrates Chainlink oracles for real-time, tamper-resistant pricing, with backup data feeds to ensure continuous operation.

Easier Access for New Investors

In a recent update, the team announced that MUTM tokens can now be purchased directly by card with no purchase limits. This makes entry easier for investors who prefer traditional payment options over crypto transfers. The change has already boosted daily purchase activity and widened participation.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving closer to the next big milestone in its roadmap - the V1 protocol rollout on the Sepolia Testnet. With more than $18.1 million raised, strong presale demand, and visible delivery progress, it has become one of the potential best cryptocurrencies to watch in before 2026.

At $0.035 per token, investors could see significant upside as the project transitions from presale to active deployment. If demand continues to accelerate and Phase 6 sells out soon, Mutuum Finance could solidify its position as one of the top cryptos to watch now before launch.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website:

Linktree:

