CYIOS Corporation LLC Appoints Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC For Investor Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia and PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“CYIOS” or the“Company”), a Nevada-registered holding company focused on acquisitions, modernization and technology integration in the healthcare and medical supply sectors, today announced it has engaged Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC to lead a renewed investor relations strategy designed to expand CYIOS's visibility and enhance communication across the investment community.

Atlanta Capital Partners, founded in 2004, is a proactive investor relations and capital markets advisory firm with extensive experience assisting public companies in elevating market awareness, strengthening liquidity, and clearly communicating business execution and strategic value to Wall Street, global investors, and national media outlets.

“We are entering a significant period of growth driven by our strategy to reduce legacy debt, advance targeted healthcare acquisitions and scale our AI-powered SaaS platform, CyioIQ,” said John O'Shea, Chairman and CEO of CYIOS.“Partnering with Atlanta Capital Partners will help ensure our transformation and progress are recognized throughout the wider investment landscape as we work toward operational excellence and a future Nasdaq uplisting.”

CYIOS's current strategic plan includes expanding cash flow through acquisition of healthcare supply companies, modernizing and digitizing operations through the CyioIQ platform, and progressing toward OTCQB and Nasdaq qualifications supported by a strengthened balance sheet.

David Kugelman, President of Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC, stated,“CYIOS has a defined roadmap focused on measurable execution and value creation. Our program will help elevate the Company's profile among investors who are actively seeking transformation-stage opportunities within high-demand sectors such as healthcare technology.”

Under the partnership, Atlanta Capital Partners will collaborate directly with CYIOS management to execute a fully compliant investor relations and capital markets communication program. Key initiatives include expanded outreach to institutional, family-office and retail investors, consistent distribution of corporate updates, increased financial media exposure, and strategic event participation, all aimed at building market understanding of CYIOS's growth trajectory.

About CYIOS Corporation LLC

CYIOS Corporation (OTC: CYIO) is a diversified holding company focused on building, acquiring, and operating innovative businesses across multiple industries, including medical supplies, technology, and fintech. Through its subsidiary Noir Medical Supplies , CYIOS continues to expand its presence in the U.S. medical distribution sector, emphasizing operational excellence and sustainable profitability.

About Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC, founded in 2004, is an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm that provides strategic communications, proactive investor outreach, capital markets guidance and advisory support for public companies. The benchmark of the firm's success is measured by the success of its clients.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements may be preceded by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, opinions and estimates of management and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of regulatory agencies and regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Media & Investor Relations Contact

David Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

(866) 692-6847 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free)

(404) 281-8556 (Mobile / WhatsApp)

...