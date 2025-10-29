Inspirato Introduces Luxury Catamaran Charters

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, announces an expansion of its Inspirato Bespoke









Each vessel in the collection has been meticulously vetted to meet Inspirato's standards for design, comfort, and service. Guests can craft personalized itineraries that blend modern luxury with the untamed beauty of the open sea-complete with a professional crew, chef-prepared cuisine, and tailored recommendations for both onshore and offshore exploration.

The featured fleet-Aeolus 77, C'est La Vie, Island Hoppin', On a Whim III, Seahome II, and La Sirena-represents a hand-selected group of partner vessels chosen for their exceptional craftsmanship, spacious layouts, and refined design. Each delivers the elevated comfort, style, and personalized service that define the Inspirato travel experience.

Together, they reflect Inspirato's continued focus on expanding access to one-of-a-kind journeys that connect travelers more deeply with the world around them.

“Our guests crave experiences that feel alive,” said Jolene Campbell, Inspirato's Vice President of Experiential Travel.“There's something freeing about being on the water, feeling the wind and the connection between people and place. These charters turn that feeling into a fully realized luxury experience.”

In addition to the Caribbean region, the Inspirato Bespoke team can facilitate catamaran, as well as motor yacht charters, to other inspiring global destinations, including:



The Mediterranean

The Seychelles and Maldives

Fiji and Tahiti

Australian Coast

Galápagos Islands Indonesia

Each voyage offers a rare combination of privacy, connection, and discovery-hallmarks of Inspirato's curated approach to travel. For more information visit.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

