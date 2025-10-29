Cell & Gene Therapy Quality Control Market Poised USD 22.81 Billion At 25.74% CAGR By 2034

Segmental Insights

By Testing Type Analysis

Why Did the Sterility Testing Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By testing type, the potency testing segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market from 2025 to 2035. Due to the heterogeneity of cell and gene therapies, the use of potency testing is increasing. The growing development and innovations of these therapies are driving their demand.

By Product & Service Analysis

Which Product & Service Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By product & service, the kits & reagents segment held the dominating share of 43% in the cell & gene therapy quality control market in 2024, driven by their increased repeated use. The use of reagents varies depending on the type of QC testing. The growth in the development of ready-to-use kits also increased their use.

By product & service, the contract testing services segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market from 2025 to 2035. The growing production of cell and gene therapies is increasing the use of these services. The expanding industries and outsourcing trends are also contributing to the same.

By Therapy Type Analysis

What Made Gene Therapy the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

By therapy type, the gene therapy segment led the cell & gene therapy quality control market with 58% in 2024, due to its growing applications. The growing R&D investments have also increased the use of cell and gene therapy quality control tests. The growth in their advancements and personalization also enhanced their adoption rates.

By therapy type, the non-viral gene therapy segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market from 2025 to 2035. The use of non-viral gene therapy is increasing as they do not show immunogenicity, reducing side effects, is increasing the use of QC assay to maintain its safety profile. Their growing applications and innovations are also increasing their use.

By Stage Analysis

Why Did the Clinical Trial QC Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By stage, the commercial production QC segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market from 2025 to 2035. The rise in the manufacturing and launches of cell and gene therapies is increasing the use of commercial production QC. The large-scale production is also enhancing their use.

By End-user Analysis

How did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of 60% in the cell & gene therapy quality control market in 2024, due to growth in cell and gene therapy R&D. They were further supported by healthcare investments, which increased the use of QC tests. The growth in their manufacturing also increased their use.

By end user, the CDMOs segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market from 2025 to 2035. The growing technological innovation and growing demand for cell and gene therapies are increasing the demand for QC tests. The growing collaborations and outsourcing trends are also contributing to their increased use.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The cell and gene therapy infrastructure market

The North America cell and gene therapy market

Across Europe cell and gene therapy market

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region cell and gene therapy market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) cell and gene therapy market

Meanwhile, the Latin America cell and gene therapy market

Beyond regional growth, several key segments within the global cell and gene therapy ecosystem are also witnessing rapid expansion. The global cell and gene therapy thawing equipment market

The global cell and gene supply chain solutions market

Similarly, the global cell and gene therapy tools and reagents market

Lastly, the global cell and gene therapy bioassay services market

Recent Developments in the Market



In September 2025, a RiboNATTM Rapid Sterility Test, utilizing the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT) method, was launched by FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation for rapid cell therapy sterility testing. In March 2025, a product sterility testing service utilizing rapid microbiological methods (RMMs) was launched by Nelson Labs, where, for validation of alternative microbiological methods, it complies with USP <71> and <1223>.

Cell & Gene Therapy Quality Control Market Key Players List



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

WuXi AppTec

Illumina, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Labcorp Drug Development

Bio-Techne Corporation

BlueBird Bio QC Labs

Avance Biosciences

Samsung Biologics

Paragon Bioservices (Catalent) GenScript Biotech Corporation

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @

Segments Covered in The Report

By Testing Type



Sterility Testing



Traditional culture-based methods

Rapid sterility tests

Mycoplasma Testing



PCR-based



Culture-based

Enzymatic

Endotoxin Testing



LAL assay

Recombinant Factor C assay

Adventitious Agent Testing



In vivo/in vitro methods

PCR and NGS-based detection

Identity Testing



Flow cytometry



Immunoassays

qPCR

Purity Testing



Residual DNA



Residual host cell proteins

Process-related impurities

Potency Testing



Cell-based assays



Reporter gene assays

Vector copy number testing

Genetic Stability Testing



Karyotyping



FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization)

Whole genome/exome sequencing

Safety Testing



Replication-competent virus (RCV) testing Tumorigenicity assays

By Product & Service



Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Software

Services



Contract Testing Services Regulatory Consulting

By Therapy Type



Cell Therapy



Autologous

Allogeneic

Gene Therapy



Viral Vector-based (AAV, Lentivirus, etc.) Non-Viral Vector-based (Plasmid, mRNA)

By Stage



Preclinical QC

Clinical Trial QC (Phases I–III) Commercial Production QC



By End-User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Academic & Research Institutions Regulatory & Government Laboratories

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners