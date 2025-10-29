Cell & Gene Therapy Quality Control Market Poised USD 22.81 Billion At 25.74% CAGR By 2034
What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?The growing use of cell and gene therapies is the major driver in the cell & gene therapy quality control market. They are being used for various diseases, which is increasing their demand, production, and innovations. Additionally, the growing technological innovations, increasing demand for personalized medicines
What are the Key Drifts in the Market?
The cell & gene therapy quality control market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the use of various cell & gene therapy quality control methods.
- In May 2025, a total of SEK 80 million in new funding was secured by Symcel, which will support the commercialization of its biocalorimetric platform. The platform will offer the detection of microbial contamination at a faster rate, along with real-time metabolic monitoring. In December 2024, a successful completion of €30 million Series D funding round was announced by miDiagnostics, where this investment will be used to enhance the development of batch release sterility test and related quality control tests for the BioPharma Industry.
What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?
High manufacturing cost is the major limitation in the cell & gene therapy quality control market. The manufacturing of cell and gene therapies requires specialized equipment along with their advanced testing facilities, which increases their QC costs. Moreover, scalability problems, lack of skilled personnel, and regulatory barriers are other market challenges.
Regional Analysis
Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 43% in the cell & gene therapy quality control market, due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which uses cell and gene therapy quality control tests to deal with its growing production. The growing R&D, supported by healthcare investments, and a growth in the collaborations among the industries, have increased the adoption and use of these platforms. Thus, these advancements and growing chronic diseases contributed to the market growth.
What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Market in 2024?
Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the cell & gene therapy quality control market during 2025-2035, due to the growing disease burden and the increasing use of cell and gene therapy quality control. The expanding healthcare, supported by government and private investments, is driving the adoption of advanced technologies and therapies, which are increasing their utilization and encouraging their innovations. Thus, this is promoting the market growth.
Segmental Insights
By Testing Type Analysis
Why Did the Sterility Testing Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?By testing type, the sterility testing segment led the cell & gene therapy quality control market with 23% share in 2024, as they were essential for cell and gene therapy manufacturing
By testing type, the potency testing segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market from 2025 to 2035. Due to the heterogeneity of cell and gene therapies, the use of potency testing is increasing. The growing development and innovations of these therapies are driving their demand.
By Product & Service Analysis
Which Product & Service Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?
By product & service, the kits & reagents segment held the dominating share of 43% in the cell & gene therapy quality control market in 2024, driven by their increased repeated use. The use of reagents varies depending on the type of QC testing. The growth in the development of ready-to-use kits also increased their use.
By product & service, the contract testing services segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market from 2025 to 2035. The growing production of cell and gene therapies is increasing the use of these services. The expanding industries and outsourcing trends are also contributing to the same.
By Therapy Type Analysis
What Made Gene Therapy the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?
By therapy type, the gene therapy segment led the cell & gene therapy quality control market with 58% in 2024, due to its growing applications. The growing R&D investments have also increased the use of cell and gene therapy quality control tests. The growth in their advancements and personalization also enhanced their adoption rates.
By therapy type, the non-viral gene therapy segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market from 2025 to 2035. The use of non-viral gene therapy is increasing as they do not show immunogenicity, reducing side effects, is increasing the use of QC assay to maintain its safety profile. Their growing applications and innovations are also increasing their use.
By Stage Analysis
Why Did the Clinical Trial QC Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?By stage, the clinical trial QC segment led the cell & gene therapy quality control market with a 50% share in 2024, driven by growth in clinical trials
By stage, the commercial production QC segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market from 2025 to 2035. The rise in the manufacturing and launches of cell and gene therapies is increasing the use of commercial production QC. The large-scale production is also enhancing their use.
By End-user Analysis
How did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of 60% in the cell & gene therapy quality control market in 2024, due to growth in cell and gene therapy R&D. They were further supported by healthcare investments, which increased the use of QC tests. The growth in their manufacturing also increased their use.
By end user, the CDMOs segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market from 2025 to 2035. The growing technological innovation and growing demand for cell and gene therapies are increasing the demand for QC tests. The growing collaborations and outsourcing trends are also contributing to their increased use.
Recent Developments in the Market
- In September 2025, a RiboNATTM Rapid Sterility Test, utilizing the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT) method, was launched by FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation for rapid cell therapy sterility testing. In March 2025, a product sterility testing service utilizing rapid microbiological methods (RMMs) was launched by Nelson Labs, where, for validation of alternative microbiological methods, it complies with USP <71> and <1223>.
Cell & Gene Therapy Quality Control Market Key Players List
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Charles River Laboratories Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) Eurofins Scientific QIAGEN N.V. Sartorius AG Danaher Corporation (Cytiva) Bio-Rad Laboratories Promega Corporation Agilent Technologies WuXi AppTec Illumina, Inc. Lonza Group AG Labcorp Drug Development Bio-Techne Corporation BlueBird Bio QC Labs Avance Biosciences Samsung Biologics Paragon Bioservices (Catalent) GenScript Biotech Corporation
Segments Covered in The Report
By Testing Type
- Sterility Testing
- Traditional culture-based methods Rapid sterility tests
- PCR-based Culture-based Enzymatic
- LAL assay Recombinant Factor C assay
- In vivo/in vitro methods PCR and NGS-based detection
- Flow cytometry Immunoassays qPCR
- Residual DNA Residual host cell proteins Process-related impurities
- Cell-based assays Reporter gene assays Vector copy number testing
- Karyotyping FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) Whole genome/exome sequencing
- Replication-competent virus (RCV) testing Tumorigenicity assays
By Product & Service
- Kits & Reagents Instruments Software Services
- Contract Testing Services Regulatory Consulting
By Therapy Type
- Cell Therapy
- Autologous Allogeneic
- Viral Vector-based (AAV, Lentivirus, etc.) Non-Viral Vector-based (Plasmid, mRNA)
By Stage
- Preclinical QC Clinical Trial QC (Phases I–III) Commercial Production QC
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Academic & Research Institutions Regulatory & Government Laboratories
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
