Red Cat To Present At The Thinkequity Conference

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the"Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing, will present at the ThinkEquity Conference at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY.

A webcast of Red Cat's presentation will be available here and on the Company's Investor Relations website at redcatholdings. Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Red Cat should contact their conference representative or the Red Cat investor relations team.

More information about the ThinkEquity Conference, including registration information, can be found here.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black WidowTM, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

