Alert In Telangana As Heavy Rain Continues Under Impact Of Cyclone Montha

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 29 (IANS) One person was washed away in floods while another was rescued as heavy rain lashed parts of Telangana on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Montha, which weakened into a deep depression after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of the day while administration has been put on alert in view of the forecast of more heavy rains.

A DCM vehicle was washed away in flood waters, and its driver went missing in Khammam district.

The vehicle was swept away in the Nimmavagu stream near Janaram bridge in Konijarla Mandal. The locals tried to warn the driver not to venture into the waters, but he didn't pay heed, and in a few minutes, the vehicle was swept away. The driver, too, was washed away with the vehicle.

In Vikarabad district, a man who was swept away in the Kagna river was rescued by locals. The incident occurred near Veerishettypally in Tandur Mandal. The person was identified as Narasimhlu of Aganur village in the same district.

Four youths saw a person being washed away in the river and rushed to rescue him with the help of a rope. Narasimhlu was trapped in flood waters and was washed away by the river.

In Nalgonda district, police and personnel of other departments rescued 500 students of a government-run residential school who were trapped in flood waters. The building of the tribal welfare boys' residential school in Kommapalli village of Devarakonda mandal was submerged in water overflowing from a nearby stream, and the students were crying for help.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts in Telangana. Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts have been issued a red alert.

In view of the heavy rains. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the entire administration to remain on high alert.

In view of the overflowing of the rivulets and canals, the Chief Minister instructed the district officials to evacuate the families residing in low-lying areas and shift them to relief camps.

The State Irrigation Department was alerted to closely monitor water levels at all projects, reservoirs and other water bodies. The district Collectors should be alerted before the release of water from the overflowing water bodies. Sandbags should also be kept ready at the water bodies and reservoirs, which are brimming with heavy inflows.

The officials briefed the CM that the impact of Cyclone Montha is expected to be more severe in Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. As Hyderabad is witnessing heavy rains, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the local civic authorities to deploy disaster management teams to rescue people in the inundated areas in the city.

The SDRF and NDRF teams were directed to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner in the heavy rain-affected districts under the guidance of the district Collectors.

Enquiring about the heavy rain impact on public transportation, the CM instructed the officials to stop the vehicle traffic on low-level bridges and causeways which are flooded with heavy rains. Police and Revenue officials were ordered to set up barricades near the flooding bridges and monitor them.

He enquired about the impact of cyclone Montha, mainly on paddy harvesting and instructed the authorities to take necessary precautions to prevent losses due to heavy rains. He asked officials to make special arrangements at the paddy and cotton procurement centres.

Following the stoppage of Golconda Express and Konark Express trains at Dornakal Junction in Mahabubabad district and Gundratimadugu station, and also the diversion of several trains by the Southern Railway authorities, the Chief Minister suggested that alternative arrangements should be made without any inconvenience to the stranded passengers.