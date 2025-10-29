Scientific Council At Dubai Judicial Institute Convenes Its Fourth Meeting Of 2025 And Welcomes New Members

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Scientific Council at the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) held its fourth meeting of 2025 at the Institute's headquarters, chaired by Her Excellency Dr Ebtisam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of DJI.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Judge Saad Zuweil, Senior Judge of Cassation at Dubai Courts, His Excellency Judge Mahmoud Fahmy Sultan, Senior Judge of Cassation at Dubai Courts, His Excellency Judge Mohammed Jassim Al Shamsi, Head of The Special Court of Inheritance in Dubai, and His Excellency Counsellor Ahmed Abdullah Al Attar, Senior Public Prosecutor at the Dubai Public Prosecution.

The meeting welcomed new members of the Council, including His Excellency Counsellor Dr Ahmed Hassan Al Mutawa, Deputy President of the Judicial Inspection Authority in Dubai and His Excellency Counsellor Wael Shebl, Public Prosecutor at the Technical Office of the Dubai Public Prosecution. H.E. Al Badwawi extended her congratulation to the two new members, wishing them success and affirming that they will be an added value to the Scientific council's expertise. Also, she expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the former members for their constructive efforts, which contribute to the institute's developmental journey and its leading institutional role.

The meeting also reviewed requests for the publication of various scientific research papers, further reinforcing the Council's commitment to supporting specialised research for shaping the future of judicial and legal fields. Additionally, the meeting assessed applications to join DJI's list of accredited trainers, in line with the Institute's efforts to develop its training cadres and attract exceptional talents.

The Council also discussed the training requirements of the Dubai Public Prosecution and the Judicial Inspection Authority, focusing on the need for improving performance standards and pivotal skills for both entities. Members also reviewed DJI's proposals for the“Future Trends” programs, which seek to prepare judicial and legal professionals to seamlessly navigate future challenges and equip them with knowledge in cutting-edge technologies and global legal developments.

The member also emphasised the significance of improving initiatives that reinforces the Institute's position as a scientific and knowledge hub and a key centre for judicial training. These efforts support Dubai's vision of consolidating its position as a global leading model of judicial and legal excellence.