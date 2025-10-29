403
Putin Hails Test of Nuclear-Powered Poseidon Drone as "Huge Success"
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that nuclear-powered Poseidon drones had undergone successful tests earlier this week.
Speaking during a visit to wounded soldiers at Moscow's Mandryka Hospital, Putin said, "for the first time, it was possible to launch a nuclear power engine" for the underwater torpedo drone system.
"It's a huge success," he added, underlining the significance of the test.
The Russian leader further claimed the device is impossible to intercept, stating, "in terms of speed and depth, it has no analogues in the world."
Putin also compared the Poseidon’s power to Russia’s Sarmat missile, widely regarded as the most powerful nuclear missile globally, saying its destructive capability "significantly exceeds" that of the heavy missile.
