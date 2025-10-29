403
School of Life' returns with a focus on health and everyday well-being this November
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 29 October, 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is launching a new edition of its School of Life initiative this November under the theme ‘Health and Sport’.’ The programme features a series of workshops that encourage balanced lifestyles and inspire harmony between body, mind, and creativity, in line with D’bai’s Quality of Life Strategy.
Throughout November, the School of Life programme will host 26 sessions across Dubai Public Libraries, offering opportunities to explore mindfulness practices, learn breathing techniques, discover nutritious cooking, and develop vocal and linguistic skills. The events will also be organised by the diverse clubs that fall under the initiative, including Calligraphy, Languages, Family Development, Health & Nutrition, and the newly launched Music and Performing Arts Club. Together, they transform’Dubai’s public libraries into vibrant community spaces.
Highlights across the libraries
At Al Safa Art & Design Library, Dr. Leila Souda and Katral Nada Hassan will lead ‘Wom’n’s Wellness Jou’ney’, focusing on hormonal balance and self-care. The library will also host a series of creative English-language workshops designed for children and adults.
Under Medaf Creative Studio, young participants can enjoy hands-on experiences su‘h as ‘3D Sports’Diorama’, where they create miniature sport‘ worlds; ‘Design Your Ping’Pong Racket’, which invites them to hand-paint and personalise their own‘rackets; and ‘Vegetabl’ Garden Diorama’, a clay-modelling session that promotes healthy eating through art.
Meanwh’le, ‘Mind Matters’, p’esented by Readers’ Majlis, offers an enriching discussion for adults on mental health and resilience as reflected in literature, exploring how stories and memoirs capture the human capacity to adapt and grow.
In collabêration with L’Atelier des Fêtes,‘Al Mankhool Library will host’‘Create Your Own Natural Scrub’, where visitors learn to make a natural foot scrub using simple, effective ingredients. The library will also present two new calligrap‘y sessions by Gi’o Ban‘la: ‘Baybayin o’ Tumbler’ and ‘Baybayin on Jute Bags’. These interactive workshops introduce the traditional Filipino script through creative lettering on tumblers and jute bags, encouraging attendees to express meaningful words and phrases in an elegant, artistic way.
As part of the wider School of Life clubs, Nada S’eed Kattan will conduc‘ ‘Cozy Win’er Soups’ at Hatta Library and ‘Energy Bites’ at Al Safa Library, teaching participants to prepare nutritious snacks with natural i‘gredients. Meanwhile, A’t Club activities include ‘Draw your Healthy Plate’ led by Abeer Al Edani at Al Safa Library blending art and nutrition in a fun, creative format.
At Al Twar Library, two Literature Club sessions’— ⦣8216;Arabic in Nature: Building Inner Strength Ara’i—ally’ and ‘Arabic in Nature: Ant-like Teamwork Arabically’ — presented by Arabically experts, will explore teamwork skills and the mind-body connection through language.
Also at Al Safa, the Music a’d Performing Arts Club will present ‘Choral in Arabic: National Day’, focusing on vocal warm-ups, articulation, and pitch c‘ntrol, culminating in a gr‘up performance –nd artistic evalu’tion. The ‘Creative Impact Track: Ruq‘ah Calligraphy – Final Level 301,’ led by calligrapher Mohammad Altamimi, will offer a nine-part series guidi‘g participants through letter connection and full sentence formation in the Ruq‘ah script.
