Katherine Zachary recognised with Leadership Excellence Award at 2025 Women Automotive Network Awards
(MENAFN- Edelman) PARIS, FRANCE (29 October 2025) – Katherine Zachary, Region Vice President Communications at Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania), has been awarded the Leadership Excellence Award at the 2025 Women Automotive Awards. The award acknowledges her leadership and commitment to creating opportunities for everyone and helping ensure every voice is heard and valued across Nissan.
Stephanie May, Commercial Director at Women Automotive Network commented, “Katherine embodies the values of inclusive leadership. She’s not only a strategic voice in the industry, but also a mentor, a champion, and a role model for future generations. Her influence is driving meaningful and lasting change at Nissan and beyond.”
Commenting on the recognition, Katherine said, “I’m humbled to receive this award, which reflects the collective effort across Nissan to build a culture where everyone feels seen, supported and empowered. Inclusion doesn’t happen by chance – it’s a result of everyday actions, thoughtful leadership and a shared commitment to progress. I’m proud to be a part of this journey.”
In her role, Katherine leads all internal and external communications across the AMIEO region, overseeing a team of communicators operating in more than 140 markets. She also Co-Chairs the AMIEO Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council, helping turn ideas into real action and positive change across Nissan.
In 2024, together with her team, Katherine launched Nissan’s Speed Mentoring sessions, five-minute conversations that connect employees with senior leaders to build confidence, visibility and career growth for underrepresented groups. She also leads inclusive communications strategies across the region, recently spearheading an industry-first Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) female-only event as part of All-New MICRA launch activities. In Katherine’s role as DEI Council Co-Chair, Katherine has led the charge to expand Employee Resource Groups across AMIEO, fostering advocacy and belonging. In addition to her role at Nissan, Katherine is committed to inspiring the next generation of communicators and teaches a masters-level course in International Communications at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris.
The 2025 Awards took place at the Women Automotive Summit: Europe, a flagship event celebrating and championing diversity and inclusion across the automotive industry. In addition to Katherine’s win, Kayleigh Husband, Corporate Strategy and Planning Manager, was shortlisted for the Inspirational Role Model Award. Michael Simpson, Vice President, SCM and Logistics, AMIEO Region was also nominated for the Allyship Award.
The recognition comes as Nissan continues to embed DEI across the business. In September 2025, Nissan AMIEO published its 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report: Celebrating Progress – Powering the Future, which celebrates milestones across the region. Looking ahead, Nissan AMIEO remains committed to purposeful progress – with a focus on developing future leaders, expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups, and strengthening inclusive networks.
