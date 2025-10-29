403
US extends its congratulations to Turkey on its anniversary
(MENAFN) The United States congratulated Türkiye on Wednesday as the country celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the republic, highlighting the enduring strength of their strategic alliance.
“On behalf of the United States of America and the American people, I want to express my sincerest congratulations to the people of Türkiye on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of your Republic,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.
Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Ankara, describing Türkiye as “a longstanding and valued NATO Ally.” He emphasized that the US-Türkiye relationship “is critical to global peace, security, and prosperity.”
He also noted that cooperation between the two nations spans key areas such as counterterrorism, trade, and energy security. “Türkiye is a vital partner with whom we share many interests — from maintaining regional stability and countering terrorism to expanding trade and strengthening energy cooperation,” Rubio said.
“Our bilateral cooperation continues to make Americans, Turks, and the global community safer and more prosperous,” he added, expressing Washington’s intention to further strengthen the alliance.
Republic Day, celebrated annually on October 29, marks the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1923.
