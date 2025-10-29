403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO: US Plans To Reduce Alliance's Eastern Flank A Routine Adjustment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said on Wednesday that US plans to reduce part of its forces deployed on the alliance's eastern flank constitute a "routine adjustment" of force posture, noting that the alliance had been informed of the decision in advance and that coordination between both sides continues to ensure defense readiness.
A NATO official told reporters at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels that "US authorities informed NATO of this adjustment in advance", explaining that "adjustments to the US force posture are not unusual", and stressing at the same time that "even with this adjustment, the US military presence in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years".
The official added that "NATO and US authorities are in close contact about our overall posture to ensure that the alliance retains a strong capacity to deter and defend", emphasizing that Washington's commitment to the security of Europe and its allies "remains clear and steadfast".
He noted that the move followed an announcement by Romania's defense ministry that allies had been notified in advance of US plans to redeploy some of its forces in Eastern Europe as part of a periodic review of force deployments within the alliance. (end)
arn
A NATO official told reporters at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels that "US authorities informed NATO of this adjustment in advance", explaining that "adjustments to the US force posture are not unusual", and stressing at the same time that "even with this adjustment, the US military presence in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years".
The official added that "NATO and US authorities are in close contact about our overall posture to ensure that the alliance retains a strong capacity to deter and defend", emphasizing that Washington's commitment to the security of Europe and its allies "remains clear and steadfast".
He noted that the move followed an announcement by Romania's defense ministry that allies had been notified in advance of US plans to redeploy some of its forces in Eastern Europe as part of a periodic review of force deployments within the alliance. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment