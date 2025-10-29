403
Kuwait Amir Representative Departs To Egypt On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) - The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation departed to Egypt Wednesday on an official visit.
His Highness was seen off by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shareeda Al-Maousherji, the Head of the Prime Minister's Office, Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, the Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and senior state officials. (end)
