403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Economic Adviser Sues Washington Post
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic advisor, Kirill Dmitriev, announced that he is taking legal action against the Washington Post, accusing the publication of misrepresenting his statements for the second time in just two weeks.
Earlier, Dmitriev criticized the newspaper for what he called “truth distortion” after it presented a reposted message from another Telegram channel as if it were his own words in an article released on October 18.
Dmitriev likened the newspaper’s behavior to “blaming users for retweets.” The Post later issued a correction, acknowledging that a prior version of the article contained an “incorrectly attributed” remark.
On Tuesday, Dmitriev wrote on X that the “fake Washington Post already corrected quotes falsely attributed to me by Moscow bureau chief Robyn Dixon just two weeks ago. Yet sloppy or biased Ms. Dixon at it again – misquoting me in yesterday’s piece.”
Although he did not link to the article or indicate which of his statements he felt were misrepresented, Dmitriev demanded that the newspaper issue another correction, apologize, and “finally learn the lesson.”
Several hours later, Dmitriev added on X that the disputed article had not been amended. “We will file a court petition tomorrow. We gave them sufficient time to correct – still not corrected,” he wrote.
In her Monday article, Dixon recounted Dmitriev’s recent visit to the United States, which followed the cancellation of the Budapest summit intended to discuss resolving the Ukraine conflict between Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Earlier, Dmitriev criticized the newspaper for what he called “truth distortion” after it presented a reposted message from another Telegram channel as if it were his own words in an article released on October 18.
Dmitriev likened the newspaper’s behavior to “blaming users for retweets.” The Post later issued a correction, acknowledging that a prior version of the article contained an “incorrectly attributed” remark.
On Tuesday, Dmitriev wrote on X that the “fake Washington Post already corrected quotes falsely attributed to me by Moscow bureau chief Robyn Dixon just two weeks ago. Yet sloppy or biased Ms. Dixon at it again – misquoting me in yesterday’s piece.”
Although he did not link to the article or indicate which of his statements he felt were misrepresented, Dmitriev demanded that the newspaper issue another correction, apologize, and “finally learn the lesson.”
Several hours later, Dmitriev added on X that the disputed article had not been amended. “We will file a court petition tomorrow. We gave them sufficient time to correct – still not corrected,” he wrote.
In her Monday article, Dixon recounted Dmitriev’s recent visit to the United States, which followed the cancellation of the Budapest summit intended to discuss resolving the Ukraine conflict between Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment