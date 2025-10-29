403
The Wait Is Over: Mattel Brick Shop™ and Hot Wheels® Bring their Collectible Series to the GCC
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) UAE, 29th October 2025: Mattel, a leading global toy and family entertainment company, is finally set to debut its new Mattel Brick Shop™ brand and its first-ever product collection in collaboration with Hot Wheels® in the GCC, following a successful global rollout. The collection will be available across toy retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE starting 1 November.
Integrating the iconic Hot Wheels brand with Mattel’s expertise in the toy industry, Mattel Brick Shop offers fans a new way to build, customize and collect. Each set features accurate details and proportions, customization options and includes real metal parts, allowing fans and collectors to recreate and personalize their favorite Hot Wheels vehicles. Every building set includes a 1:64th scale matching die-cast so fans can enjoy their own Mattel Brick Shop build and exclusive Hot Wheels car only available as a part of the set.
The launch of the Mattel Brick Shop™ x Hot Wheels® collection will be celebrated with a one-day pop-up at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, on 1st of November, giving guests an exclusive opportunity to experience the collection firsthand. The pop-up will feature interactive showcases, photo opportunities, and dedicated build stations that bring the in-store range to life, encouraging creativity and discovery on launch day.
Mattel Brick Shop’s first Hot Wheels building sets are available in three series, giving fans multiple ways to build their favourite cars: Hot Wheels Speed Series™, Hot Wheels Elite Series™, and Hot Wheels™ Premium Series. Each set features authentic, display-worthy designs inspired by both real-life cars and Hot Wheels originals. Fans can build, customise, and showcase high-performance racers and iconic classics with changeable wheels, decals, and unique design elements, offering an exciting and creative experience for collectors and enthusiasts.
Hot Wheels Premium Series - The Ultimate Collectibles
Build in luxury with the first entry in the Premium Series, built with metal parts, including extra metal wheel covers and licensed decals for customization, plus a matching 1:64 metal car to collect and display. The Premium Series is dedicated to maximum authenticity and showstopping, display-worthy details. Ages 17+ | Price: 639 AED
● Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels™ Mercedes-Benz 300 SL: The legendary Gullwing, reimagined in 1:12 scale with opening doors, a metal Mercedes-Benz crest, and luxe interior detailing. Comes with a matching 1:64 die-cast metal car.
Hot Wheels Elite Series - Next-Level Authenticity
Bridging performance and creativity, the Elite Series captures the excitement of legendary vehicles in detailed, buildable form. A collection of iconic cars you can customize with extra parts, metal wheel covers, and licensed decals. All sets include a matching 1:64 metal car to collect and display. The Elite Series sets are built with maximum authenticity to faithfully recreate what makes each car unique. Ages 10+ | Price: 269 AED
● Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels™ Corvette Grand Sport: A track-ready legend with a low-slung profile and metallic exhaust pipes. Limited in real life, now yours to build with swappable parts and a collectible 1:64 scale metal car.
● Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels™ ’90 Acura NSX: Japan’s supercar icon, complete with pop-up headlights, functional steering, and swappable license plates to build it as an Acura or Honda NSX. A must-have for JDM fans!
● Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels™ Custom ’62 Chevy® Pickup: Classic Americana, now with an exposed engine, adjustable suspension, and a surfboard in the back. Built for cruising or customizing, with extra parts to make it your own.
Hot Wheels Speed Series - Built for Thrill Seekers
Introducing the Speed Series, a collection of iconic Hot Wheels cars designed for customization. Each set allows fans to enhance their builds with additional wheel covers and licensed decals, while also including a matching 1:64 metal car for display and collection. Crafted with utmost attention to detail, the Speed Series faithfully recreates the unique features of each vehicle. Perfect for both building and displaying, these sets offer a new, exciting way to experience Hot Wheels like never before. Ages 10+ | Price: 99 AED
● Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels™ Cadillac® Project GTP Hypercar: A high-performance endurance racer with sleek aerodynamics, bold graphics, and opening doors. Includes a 1:64 scale metal car and custom decals to fine-tune your build.
● Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels™ Maserati MC20: Italian luxury meets speed with this stunning replica, complete with butterfly doors and a visible motor. Customize it with interchangeable wheel covers and exclusive racing decals.
● Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels™ Custom ’68 Camaro: Muscle car attitude in brick form! Featuring bold stripes, a wide stance, and metallic exhaust pipes, this Camaro is built to impress. Swap out wheel covers and add custom Hot Wheels flair.
Looking ahead, Mattel Brick Shop™ plans to expand the line further with more automotive collaborations, with the recent announcement of partnership with quattro GmbH and Auto Union GmbH, both subsidiaries of AUDI AG, for two new buildable sets: Audi Avant RS2 in 1:32 scale and the Audi R8 LMS in 1:16 scale. These two new models are slated for Spring 2026, continuing to push boundaries in design and collectability.
For more information, visit:
