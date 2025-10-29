MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Hurricane Melissa's Indirect Effects Bring Rain to Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

While Hurricane Melissa has developed into a powerful storm, with its most severe impacts currently being felt in the northern Caribbean, especially Jamaica, Costa Rica has experienced only its indirect effects.

* Indirect Influence: The storm's proximity has influenced the weather pattern over Costa Rica, primarily by modulating the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

* Rainfall: This has resulted in a continuation of heavy downpours and rain, mainly in the South Pacific region of the country.

* National Status: Despite the persistent rain, some reports indicate that no major incidents (such as large-scale flooding, landslides, or property damage) have been documented nationwide, and authorities have assured the public that the country remains stable.

* Downgraded Alert: The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has maintained advisories for the continued indirect effects, but alert levels were reportedly downgraded to normal in most regions after initial concerns.

In summary, Costa Rica has seen a spell of heavy rain due to the hurricane's broad influence but has avoided the direct, catastrophic damage experienced by other countries in the Caribbean.

The post Hurricane Melissa's Indirect Effects Bring Rain to Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.