Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2035

The report presents a thorough review of market trends, performance metrics, and growth trajectories for the years 2017 through 2024. This historical perspective is crucial for understanding past market behavior and identifying patterns that influence current and future market dynamics.Building on historical data, the report provides forward-looking insights, including market forecasts and growth projections from 2026 to 2035. It details anticipated market trends, emerging opportunities, and potential challenges across different segments, regions, and countries.The report includes a precise calculation of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period of 2026 to 2035. This metric will be instrumental in assessing the expected growth trajectory and the overall market potential during the forecast period.

The Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices Market includes medical tools used to stop internal bleeding during endoscopic procedures. These devices are inserted through flexible endoscopes and are used to treat bleeding in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, such as ulcers, varices, or bleeding after surgery or biopsy.

These tools are used in hospitals, surgical centres, and emergency departments. Common types include thermal probes, mechanical clips, injection needles, sprays, and topical agents. They allow doctors to stop bleeding without open surgery, reducing recovery time and hospital stays. The market continues to grow due to rising demand for minimally invasive care and better treatment of GI bleeding.

The increasing number of patients with gastrointestinal bleeding caused by ulcers, polyps, tumours, and other GI conditions. According to survey of Rome foundation, 36.6% of males and 49% of females were diagnosed for at least one Functional Gastrointestinal Disorder. These cases often need quick and effective control of bleeding, and endoscopic tools help doctors do this without major surgery.

Hospitals and surgical centres are choosing endoscopic procedures more often because they are safer and allow patients to recover faster. Hemostasis tools used during these procedures are critical for preventing further complications.

Aging populations around the world are also increasing the demand for GI care. Older adults are more likely to suffer from bleeding in the stomach or intestines, especially if they take blood thinners. This leads to more procedures where endoscopic bleeding control is needed.

Technology improvements have led to the creation of better and easier-to-use hemostatic tools. Newer clips, sprays, and thermal probes offer faster bleeding control and fewer side effects, which makes them more widely used in hospitals.

More training programs and guidelines are now available for endoscopic bleeding control. This helps ensure that doctors use these tools correctly, improving outcomes and building confidence in these procedures.

The challenge in market is high cost of advanced hemostasis devices. Some tools are single-use and expensive, making it hard for smaller clinics or low-income hospitals to afford them regularly.

There are also concerns about device handling. Some clips or probes can be hard to position, especially in patients with active bleeding or difficult anatomy. This can make procedures longer and increase the risk of complications.

In some countries, the availability of trained staff is limited. Not all hospitals have endoscopists skilled in advanced bleeding control techniques. This affects the adoption of new devices in certain regions.

Regulatory approval and reimbursement are other hurdles. Some newer devices take time to receive approval from national health authorities. In many markets, insurance may not fully cover the cost of these tools, which slows down their use.

Some agents have limited shelf life and there is need for strict storage conditions. This creates added cost and logistical concerns for hospitals and suppliers.

North America holds the largest market share due to high rates of gastrointestinal disorders, early detection programs, and strong hospital infrastructure. In the United States, routine colonoscopy screening for colorectal cancer often leads to the identification and treatment of bleeding polyps or ulcers. The availability of skilled endoscopists and reimbursement for GI procedures supports high adoption of hemostasis tools. For example, U.S. hospitals regularly use rotatable endoscopic clips and thermal coagulation probes during routine colonoscopies and emergency bleeding control.

Europe shows steady growth supported by public healthcare coverage and strong clinical training programs. Countries like Germany and France have long-standing endoscopy units in major hospitals. The availability of locally manufactured clips and sprays helps reduce device cost and ensures regular supply. In Europe, guidelines recommend the use of injectable agents and clips for upper GI bleeds caused by ulcers, promoting widespread use of these tools in NHS hospitals.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rising awareness, aging populations, and increased investment in hospital infrastructure. Japan leads in device innovation and adoption, with hospitals using advanced soft-tipped clips and hemostatic powders for bleeding control in elderly patients with gastric ulcers. In South Korea, rising rates of endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) procedures increase demand for hemostatic sprays and coagulation tools. China is also rapidly adopting such devices through its public hospital expansion programs.

Growth in Latin America is moderate but improving, driven by urban hospital upgrades and rising GI case numbers. In Brazil and Mexico, tertiary hospitals are using mechanical clips and bipolar devices for bleeding caused by varices or cancer biopsies. Private hospitals in these countries are more likely to adopt newer tools, while public hospitals often rely on basic injection-based hemostasis due to cost concerns.

UAE and Saudi Arabia are equipping specialty hospitals with modern endoscopy units that use hemostasis clips and topical powders. South Africa is seeing increased use of thermal devices and sprays in government-funded teaching hospitals. However, device availability and trained staff remain limited in rural or low-resource areas.

United States drives market growth with advanced care and strong device adoption: The U.S. leads the market due to high rates of GI disorders, early detection, and widespread use of endoscopy. Most large hospitals have teams skilled in using hemostasis clips, sprays, and probes.

Insurance coverage in the U.S. often supports endoscopic treatment, which helps increase demand. U.S. manufacturers also play a major role in supplying tools worldwide. Regular training workshops and national treatment guidelines help ensure safe and effective device use.

Germany supports endoscopic care through public funding and technical leadership: Germany has a strong public healthcare system that covers endoscopic bleeding control. Hospitals have access to a wide range of modern hemostasis tools, and local companies contribute to device innovation and supply.

Training and standard protocols are part of Germanys national care system. This ensures skilled use of advanced clips, sprays, and thermal probes during GI procedures. Germany is also involved in clinical trials and research in this field.

Japan focuses on precision tools and elderly GI care: Japan faces high rates of GI bleeding, especially in older patients. The country is known for producing high-quality endoscopy tools, including specialized hemostasis devices.

Hospitals use these tools for both planned and emergency procedures. Japan also leads in developing soft-tipped clips, quick-release needles, and safe sprays. Its public health system supports early screening and treatment, boosting demand for such tools.

The endoscopic hemostasis devices market includes a mix of large international companies and smaller regional firms. Larger companies usually offer a full set of tools, such as clips to stop bleeding, probes that use heat to seal blood vessels, and needles to inject medicine into bleeding areas. These products are used in hospitals and clinics that perform a high number of endoscopy procedures.

Smaller companies often focus on just one or two types of devices. Some create low-cost clips or simple spray systems that are more affordable for hospitals in countries with limited budgets. Others focus on training programs or service support to help doctors learn how to use the tools correctly, especially in areas where skilled staff is limited.

Companies that continue to improve their products tend to perform better in this market. Doctors prefer tools that are safe, easy to use, and work quickly to stop bleeding. Devices that make procedures shorter and simpler are also more likely to be chosen by hospitals.

Firms that build strong relationships with hospitals, training centers, and medical suppliers are usually more successful. Hospitals are more likely to choose products from companies that offer good training, reliable supply, and support. Also, if a device has been approved by national health authorities, is easy to order, and has been shown to work well in real-life cases, it is more likely to be used regularly by doctors.

Key players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery), Pentax Medical (HOYA Corporation), STERIS plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medi-Globe GmbH, Cantel Medical Corporation, and other players.

In March 2023, Olympus Europa SE & Co. KG (Olympus), a global leader in the MedTech space, announced that Odin Medical Ltd. (Odin Vision), a group company of Olympus, has received CE-mark approval as a medical device company in Europe with its innovative cloud-AI (artificial intelligence) endoscopy medical devices: CADDIE, CADU, and SMARTIBD under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

In March 2025, Integrated Endoscopy, a pioneer in wireless arthroscopy solutions, and Intelliscopes, a leader in AI (artificial intelligence) enhanced endoscopy, announced a strategic partnership to improve surgical efficiencies and patient outcomes. The partnership seeks to revolutionize the surgical landscape by integrating Integrated Endoscopy's state-of-the-art wireless arthroscopy platform with Intelliscopes' industry-first, AI-based technology.