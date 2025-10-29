Verizon Reports 3Q 2025 Earnings Reiterates Full-Year Financial Guidance
| Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 3 Mos.
Ended
9/30/25
| 3 Mos.
Ended
6/30/25
| 3 Mos.
Ended
3/31/25
| 3 Mos.
Ended
12/31/24
| 3 Mos.
Ended
9/30/24
| 3 Mos.
Ended 6/30/24
| 3 Mos.
Ended
3/31/24
|Consolidated Net Income
|$
|5,056
|$
|5,121
|$
|4,983
|$
|5,114
|$
|3,411
|$
|4,702
|$
|4,722
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
|1,471
|1,488
|1,490
|1,454
|891
|1,332
|1,353
|Interest expense
|1,664
|1,639
|1,632
|1,644
|1,672
|1,698
|1,635
|Depreciation and amortization expense(1)
|4,618
|4,635
|4,577
|4,506
|4,458
|4,483
|4,445
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|12,809
|$
|12,883
|$
|12,682
|$
|12,718
|$
|10,432
|$
|12,215
|$
|12,155
|Add/(subtract):
|Other (income) expense, net(2)
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(79
|)
|$
|(121
|)
|$
|(797
|)
|$
|(72
|)
|$
|72
|$
|(198
|)
|Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated businesses
|6
|3
|(6
|)
|6
|24
|14
|9
|Acquisition and integration related charges
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Severance charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,733
|-
|-
|Asset and business rationalization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|374
|-
|-
|Legacy legal matter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|106
|(34
|)
|(76
|)
|(127
|)
|(791
|)
|2,059
|86
|(83
|)
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,775
|$
|12,807
|$
|12,555
|$
|11,927
|$
|12,491
|$
|12,301
|$
|12,072
|Footnotes:
|(1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
|(2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.
| Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 12 Mos. Ended
9/30/25
| 12 Mos. Ended
12/31/24
|Consolidated Net Income
|$
|20,274
|$
|17,949
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
|5,903
|5,030
|Interest expense
|6,579
|6,649
|Depreciation and amortization expense(1)
|18,336
|17,892
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|51,092
|$
|47,520
|Add/(subtract):
|Other income, net(2)
|$
|(1,089
|)
|$
|(995
|)
|Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses
|9
|53
|Acquisition and integration related charges
|52
|-
|Severance charges
|-
|1,733
|Asset and business rationalization
|-
|374
|Legacy legal matter
|-
|106
|(1,028
|)
|1,271
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|50,064
|$
|48,791
|Footnotes:
|(1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
|(2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.
| Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|9/30/25
|6/30/25
|12/31/24
|9/30/24
|Debt maturing within one year
|$
|20,146
|$
|22,067
|$
|22,633
|$
|21,763
|Long-term debt
|126,629
|123,929
|121,381
|128,878
|Total Debt
|146,775
|145,996
|144,014
|150,641
|Less Secured debt
|27,061
|26,600
|26,138
|24,272
|Unsecured Debt
|119,714
|119,396
|117,876
|126,369
|Less Cash and cash equivalents
|7,706
|3,435
|4,194
|4,987
|Net Unsecured Debt
|$
|112,008
|$
|115,961
|$
|113,682
|$
|121,382
|Consolidated Net Income (LTM)
|$
|20,274
|$
|17,949
|Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Net Income Ratio
|5.9
|x
|6.6
|x
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
|$
|50,064
|$
|48,791
|Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|2.2
|x
|2.3
|x
| Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/25
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/24
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|EPS
|$
|1.17
|$
|0.78
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|$
|189
|$
|(48
|)
|$
|141
|0.03
|$
|186
|$
|(46
|)
|$
|140
|0.03
|Acquisition and integration related charges
|52
|-
|52
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Severance charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,733
|(429
|)
|1,304
|0.31
|Asset and business rationalization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|374
|(90
|)
|284
|0.07
|$
|241
|$
|(48
|)
|$
|193
|$
|0.05
|$
|2,293
|$
|(565
|)
|$
|1,728
|$
|0.41
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.19
|Footnote:
| Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.
|Free Cash Flow
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 9 Mos. Ended
9/30/25
| 9 Mos. Ended
9/30/24
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|28,023
|$
|26,480
|Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)
|(12,263)
|(12,019
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|15,760
|$
|14,461
| Free Cash Flow Forecast for Full Year 2025
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| Revised
Forecast
| Original
Forecast
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Forecast
|$
|37,000 - 39,000
|$
|35,000 - 37,000
|Capital expenditures forecast (including capitalized software)
|(17,500 - 18,500)
|(17,500 - 18,500)
|Free Cash Flow Forecast
|$
|19,500 - 20,500
|$
|17,500 - 18,500
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments
| Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin
|Consumer
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 3 Mos. Ended
9/30/25
| 3 Mos. Ended
9/30/24
| 9 Mos. Ended
9/30/25
| 9 Mos. Ended
9/30/24
|Operating Income
|$
|7,664
|$
|7,604
|$
|22,731
|$
|22,580
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,568
|3,411
|10,693
|10,114
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|11,232
|$
|11,015
|$
|33,424
|$
|32,694
|Year over year change %
|2.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|Total operating revenues
|$
|26,105
|$
|25,360
|$
|78,371
|$
|75,344
|Operating Income Margin
|29.4
|%
|30.0
|%
|29.0
|%
|30.0
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|43.0
|%
|43.4
|%
|42.6
|%
|43.4
|%
|Business
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/25
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/24
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/25
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/24
|Operating Income
|$
|637
|$
|565
|$
|1,939
|$
|1,464
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,035
|1,040
|3,086
|3,246
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|1,672
|$
|1,605
|$
|5,025
|$
|4,710
|Year over year change %
|4.2
|%
|6.7
|%
|Total operating revenues
|$
|7,142
|$
|7,351
|$
|21,703
|$
|22,027
|Operating Income Margin
|8.9
|%
|7.7
|%
|8.9
|%
|6.6
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|23.4
|%
|21.8
|%
|23.2
|%
|21.4
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Grok AI Identifies MGC And The RZ Ecosystem As A Safe Haven For Crypto Investors Amid Global Market Crash
CommentsNo comment