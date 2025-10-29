403
Huawei Joins Dubai Ride With A Shared Vision For Community Fitness And Well-Being
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Huawei is joining this year's Dubai Ride, which will be held on November 2, to promote cycling culture and a wellness-oriented lifestyle. Now in its sixth edition, the annual event gives cycling enthusiasts a rare opportunity to ride along Sheikh Zayed Road, flanked by Dubai's most iconic landmarks. Held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, beginning November 1, Dubai Ride has become one of the city's most anticipated fitness events. This year, Huawei joins the event as the Association Partner, reflecting its shared goal with Dubai Ride to make health and wellness a way of life. Taking part in this citywide fitness event, Huawei reaffirms its vision of a healthier, more connected community driven by smart innovation. Through its growing ecosystem of smart wearables, Huawei has been focused on making fitness and wellness a natural part of people's everyday lives. The company collaborates with over 160 research institutions worldwide, conducting hundreds of studies based on wearable-device data. Recognising the growing importance of health technology, Huawei is deepening its work on health-monitoring algorithms through its global Health Labs, established to drive innovation in fitness science and data accuracy. Huawei has also co-founded the Interlive consortium with six leading European universities. Setting one of the most scientific and rigorous testing standards in the wearable industry, the consortium develops best-practice recommendations for consumer wearables to ensure precise measurement of key health metrics. This partnership has reinforced the scientific credibility of Huawei's wearables, validating them across four key indicators, including heart rate, step count, caloric expenditure, and VO2 Max. Last year, Huawei unveiled the new TruSense System that represents a significant leap forward in the company's ongoing mission to bring accurate, data-driven health technology into everyday life to help users improve their well-being. This new technology monitors more than 60 health and fitness indicators across six major bodily systems and also includes an emotional well-being component. As a major step forward in smarter and more comprehensive fitness tracking, Huawei recently introduced the Cycling Virtual Power feature on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series. This feature accurately estimates a cyclist's power output by analysing factors like the rider's height and weight, bike type and weight, real-time data such as heart rate, speed, and elevation changes, as well as environmental elements like wind speed and temperature. Additionally, the watch can be linked to a smartphone to transform it into a bike computer. When connected, your cycling route and performance data are seamlessly synced in real time, allowing you to view detailed metrics and track progress conveniently on your phone's larger display. With this feature, cyclists can access real-time power data without needing a dedicated power meter. The watch also delivers advanced performance insights, helping cyclists create smarter training plans, manage their energy more efficiently, refine their technique, and ultimately push their limits. Now, with its participation in the Dubai Ride, Huawei reaffirms its commitment to promoting an active and health-conscious lifestyle. Riders can register now through the official Dubai Ride website to be part of a citywide movement celebrating the joy of cycling.
