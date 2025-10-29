Junk Removal Expert Renee Ferguson Shares Insights On Decluttering For The Holidays In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners create a more welcoming, less stressful environment for seasonal gatherings? Renee Ferguson of Junk King Dallas offers a clear answer in a featured article for HelloNation that reframes holiday prep as a process that begins with clutter control, not decorations. Ferguson explains that the emotional tension of the season often stems less from logistics and more from the physical obstacles in the home-unused furniture, broken decorations, and storage overflow.

By clearing out spaces before holiday decor goes up, Ferguson notes that rooms can return to their intended function: dining areas with adequate seating, living rooms ready for gatherings, and guest spaces that actually welcome guests. The goal isn't picture-perfect styling, but restoring function so that hosting feels effortless. Ferguson emphasizes that when clutter is removed first, homeowners reduce improvisation and last-minute frustration, setting the stage for more meaningful moments with family and friends.

After the celebrations, the article points to the value of addressing post-holiday disorganization before it compounds. Many people store broken lights, outdated décor, or bulky items with the intention of sorting“later,” only to face the same obstacles next year. Ferguson suggests that this is the ideal time to enlist a professional junk removal service to responsibly discard or donate unusable items. It becomes less about aesthetics and more about reclaiming space-and peace of mind-for the new year.

The full article, “Holiday Hosting Starts with a Clear Foundation” will be available on HelloNation.

