Colombia's Quiet Triumph From Crisis To Record Highs In A Fractured World
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a nation long scarred by conflict and economic volatility, Colombia's markets are scripting an unlikely comeback.
Yesterday, the MSCI COLCAP Index soared to a 19-year peak of 1,977.47 points, up 1.08% and 43% richer year-to-date-a stark contrast to the despair of 2023, when political upheaval and global shocks drove it to multi-year lows.
This surge isn't mere numbers; it's a fragile vote of confidence in a country rebuilding amid inequality and informal economies that swallow 56% of its workforce.
Behind the headlines lies a deeper narrative: President Petro's administration has tamed inflation from 9.67% to 5.18%, unemployment lingers at 8.6%, and GDP is eyed for 2.5% growth next year.
Foreign cash, up 15% monthly, floods in, lured by 9.25% interest rates and reforms that once seemed improbable. Yet oil's slump to $72.50 a barrel-vital for 20% of exports-casts shadows, reminding how external winds can buffet this export-dependent economy.
The peso, too, stands resilient at 3,874.84 per dollar this morning, up 0.80% despite a nudging U.S. Dollar Index at 98.75. Carry trades thrive on high yields, while $59.2 billion in reserves shield against storms.
Colombia's market rebounds as investors return
The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF drew $2.5 million inflows last week, a nod from global investors testing Latin America's underdog.
Winners paint optimism: Nutresa, the food giant, jumped 9.09% to 240,000 pesos on margin gains feeding a hungry populace; Banco de Bogotá rose 2.99% to 37,200, banking on lending revival; ISA climbed 2.06% to 24,800 in infrastructure bets; Bancolombia added 1.8%; Fabricato gained 1.5%, its 103% annual textile rebound echoing industrial grit.
Losers expose cracks: Mineros tumbled 4.79% to 13,520 amid commodity woes; Cementos Argos preferred shares dipped 2.74% to 12,060; Celsia fell 1.60% to 4,920; Ecopetrol eased 1.2% on oil blues; Canacol shed 1.1%.
Technicals whisper promise: COLCAP's daily breakout above 1,970 eyes 2,000, while the peso's channel holds above 3,820. For outsiders, this is Colombia unmasked-not the narco-tales of old, but a beacon of disciplined renewal.
If oil steadies and politics holds, it could inspire neighbors like Brazil. But fragility lingers: one DXY spike to 99, and the dream tests reality.
