“Can Bengaluru Be Saved From Anarchy?”: Ex-BPCL CFO's Viral Post On Daughter's Death Sparks Outrage Over Corruption

Bengaluru: Former Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Chief Financial Officer K Sivakumar has shared a deeply emotional and disturbing account of his experience after the death of his only daughter, Akshaya Sivakumar. His post, which has gone viral on social media, has triggered widespread outrage over the state of corruption and insensitivity in Bengaluru's public systems.

Akshaya, aged just 34, was a B.Tech graduate from IIT Madras and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. She worked for 11 years, including eight years at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru. On September 18, 2025, she tragically passed away at home due to a brain haemorrhage, before the eyes of her grieving parents.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Sivakumar recounted the traumatic series of events that followed his daughter's death, from dealing with the ambulance driver to the police, crematorium staff, and BBMP officials. His account paints a grim picture of a system plagued by corruption and apathy, even in moments of profound personal loss.

Bribes, Bureaucracy, and Heartbreak

Sivakumar wrote:“Ambulance guy said pay ₹5,000 for taking her from one hospital in Kasavanahalli to St John's in Koramangala. Police were so rude, especially the inspector, when his juniors said we can go ahead with the post-mortem.”

He added that it was only after his ex-employer“pulled the right strings” that the police officer changed his tone. After the post-mortem, the family donated Akshaya's eyes before cremation.

“In the cremation ground they demanded money, which we paid. Then, since the police had to give a copy of the FIR and post-mortem report, we met after four days, and they openly demanded cash in the police station, which I paid.”

Sivakumar alleged there were no CCTV cameras in the area where the bribe was collected, making accountability impossible. He also noted that while the Sub-Inspector behaved respectfully, the assistant officer was the one demanding cash.

Corruption Even in Grief

The grieving father said his ordeal continued at the BBMP office, where he was forced to visit for five consecutive days for his daughter's death certificate.

“I was told no one is in office due to the caste survey. Then I approached a top official in BBMP, and the DC was issued after taking more money than the official charges.”

Expressing anguish, Sivakumar wrote:

“Does the police have family or feelings to demand bribe and speak so rudely when a person is already in trauma and emotional turmoil? I am 64 years old. Can Bengaluru be saved from anarchy?” he questioned.

He wondered whether influential leaders and philanthropists such as Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw could step in to reform the city's system, adding bitterly:

“They talk a lot but...”

Public Outrage Over Systemic Decay

The post drew thousands of reactions online, with many users expressing condolences and anger at the state of public governance in India.

How Social Media Reacted?

One user commented:“When 3rd class folks run the entire system, these are the outcomes we get. Sorry for your loss.”

Another wrote:“Nothing can be as cruel when somebody in trauma is forced to give money to the demanding corrupt officials of the government administration. God save us from this deep-rooted corruption in our country.”

A third user said:“This is why many Indians move abroad, give up their Indian citizenship, and never return to India.”

One more added:“Same situation prevails across India - villages, towns, cities everywhere. Corruption is now a part of Indian conscience, and we ourselves are to blame for it.”

A Mirror to Bengaluru's Bureaucratic Crisis

According to his LinkedIn profile, K Sivakumar has been associated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) since 1987, handling several key roles in the finance department. His responsibilities included internal audit, enterprise resource planning, and secretarial functions. After serving as Director of Finance and CFO, he continues to stay connected with BPCL as an advisor.

Sivakumar's emotional post has reignited conversations about corruption, accountability, and empathy in India's public offices. For many, his words serve as a painful reminder that even the educated and well-connected are not spared the inefficiency and exploitation that ordinary citizens face daily.