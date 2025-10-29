Winter Health Alert: Smart Tips To Control High Blood Sugar And BP Naturally

Winter has arrived, bringing several changes to the body. If you're not active or mindful of your health, it can pose serious risks. During this season, many people experience elevated blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Here's why this happens and what you can do to stay healthy and balanced this winter.

Why does blood pressure increase in winter?



In the cold season, blood vessels constrict to keep the body warm. This affects blood circulation. The pressure increases due to increased force.

Another reason for increased blood pressure is reduced physical activity. This also leads to rapid weight gain.

Another cause of high blood pressure in winter is the consumption of high-calorie, salt, and sugar-rich foods. People who don't get enough sunlight in winter experience a deficiency in vitamin D, which directly affects blood pressure.

What are the reasons for high blood sugar in winter?



Not just blood pressure, but blood sugar also increases in the cold season. There are several reasons for this. When physical activity decreases in winter, glucose levels can rise.

In the cold season, the body releases the stress hormone cortisol, which reduces insulin production. This prompts the liver to produce more glucose, leading to an increase in blood sugar levels. People tend to drink less water at night in winter, which can also increase glucose levels.

How can BP and blood sugar be maintained during the cold season?

If you include green vegetables, whole grains, and seasonal fruits in your diet during winter, your glucose level will remain stable. You should eat cinnamon and flax seeds every morning. This also helps in controlling sugar and BP. Drink an adequate amount of water during the cold season. Doing so helps keep blood sugar under control. No matter how cold it is, you can do exercises like stretching, climbing stairs, or yoga indoors. Wear adequate clothing to keep your body warm and use relaxation techniques to reduce stress. Be sure to take your blood pressure or blood sugar medications on time. By keeping these things in mind, you can maintain your BP and sugar levels even in winter.