Solid Rocket Motor Market Segments, Regional Trends & Top Players By 2034

Straits Research published a report, “Solid Rocket Motor Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the global solid rocket motor market size is valued at USD 6.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 12.75 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.56%.

Market Dynamics

The global solid rocket motor market is primarily driven by geopolitical tensions and defense modernization programs, prompting increased procurement of missiles and interceptors that rely on SRMs. Opportunities include retrofitting legacy missiles, scaling automated manufacturing, and expanding export markets for reliable, low‐cost propulsion. Moreover, growth in missile defense, tactical rocket systems, and commercial small‐launch segments creates niche demand for standardized solid boosters, aftermarket maintenance, localized production partnerships, and supplier consolidation, attracting strategic investment.

However, one of the key restraints in the solid rocket motor market is the high development and manufacturing costs. Advanced materials, precision engineering, and rigorous testing protocols significantly increase production expenses. Moreover, incorporating modern safety features and meeting stringent quality standards further elevates costs. These financial challenges can limit adoption, particularly for emerging manufacturers and smaller firms.

Market Highlights



Platform Outlook: Missiles dominate the global solid rocket motor market, capturing over 45% share due to their extensive use in tactical, air defense, and strategic systems.

Stage Outlook: Multi-stage is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.93%. Increasing deployment of satellite launch vehicles and long-range strategic missiles fuels its expansion.

Component Outlook: Propellant dominates the component segment with over 50% market share, as it forms the performance core of every solid rocket motor.

End User Outlook: Space agencies are the fastest-growing end-user group, projected to record a CAGR of 10.73%. Rising satellite launches, planetary missions, and lunar exploration initiatives are driving solid motor adoption. Regional Insights: North America is dominant with a market share of over 40%, driven by extensive defense modernization programs and rising investments in space exploration.

Competitive Players

Northrop GrummanL3Harris TechnologiesNammo ASChina Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)IHI CorporationRafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.Kratos Defense & Security SolutionsAnduril IndustriesUnited Launch Alliance (ULA)Aerojet RocketdyneLockheed MartinGeneral DynamicsRaytheon TechnologiesBAE SystemsMBDAAvio S.p.A.RoketsanAvibrasMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)CASIC Recent Developments

Segmentation

By PlatformMissilesRocket ArtillerySpace Launch Vehicle & BoostersModel & Sounding RocketsBy StageSingle-StageMulti-StageBy ComponentPropellantIgniterThruster/NozzleMotor Casing & InsulationOthersBy End UserSpace AgenciesResearch InstitutesDefense