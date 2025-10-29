UK Rock 'N' Roll Trio Shines On International TV As Rockin'em Rocks Supertalent With Four Yeses!
Featuring father and son, Kev and Dion Marlow and long term friend and drummer Andy Osborne, the band are very excited to share with all of their followers the appearance on international TV!
Rockin'em are a UK-based Rock'N'Roll trio that have been rocking the stage since 2008. With over 600 shows under their belt, they have played at some of the most prestigious festivals and venues in the UK & Europe taking the stage in Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Croatia and France, the band deliver a dynamic performance that features original songs and rare '50s gems in their own style. They switch genres from Doo Wop to rockabilly to jive and swing and much more, keeping the audience on their toes! They also showcase their individual talents and charisma, creating a memorable stage show that stands out from the crowd and certainly did just this with there energetic performance during the audition
The band say“It was an incredible experience and was pretty surreal to be on the famous Got Talent stage, we're excited to see what happens next!”
The judges response
Maja Šuput (Singer, Actress, TV Host) -“The music was fantastic and your energy was very hot”
Martina Tomčić (Opera Singer) -“I feel this music and energy! You really made my day very happy!”
Fabijan Pavao Medvešek (TV Actor) -“You have this incredible energy”
Davor Bilman (Dance Instructor, Business / skill coach) -“I really liked, I enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun”
