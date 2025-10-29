General Staff Reports 148 Clashes On Front Over Past Day, 45 Russian Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in an operational update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, October 29, according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday, Russian forces conducted 57 airstrikes using 113 guided bombs, carried out 4,518 artillery strikes, including 86 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 4,679 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in areas including Dnipro and Novooleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Rivnopillia, Zaliznychne, Uspenivka, Bilohiria, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery targeted six clusters of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as three enemy artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two clashes occurred; Russians used 25 guided bombs and conducted 174 artillery strikes, including 10 from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy assaults near Pishchane and towards Shyikivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks trying to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, Novoselivka, and toward Korovii Yar, Drobysheve, Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two clashes occurred, with Russian troops attempting advances toward Viroliubivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces conducted 18 attacks in areas around Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 enemy attacks near the settlements of Shakhove, Novo-Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, there were 23 clashes near Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Uspenivka, Novohryhorivka, Rybne, Pavlivka, Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, seven enemy advances were repelled near Novomykolaivka and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks near Shcherbaky and Stepove, as well as toward Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces carried out three assaults on Ukrainian positions toward Antonivskyi Bridge, all unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian forces eliminated 1,150 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 400 units of enemy equipment over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff