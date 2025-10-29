Determined To Continue War: U.S. Intelligence Sees No Signs Of Putin's Willingness For Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NBC News reported this, citing a senior U.S. official and a senior congressional official.

The U.S. intelligence analysis, which was shared with members of Congress this month, showed that intelligence agencies see no signs of Russia's willingness to compromise on Ukraine.

According to the sources, this is consistent with the previous assessment of U.S. and Western intelligence services, which have been monitoring the Russian regime's position since February 2022, when Putin ordered an unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The sources add that Putin is now considered to be more unyielding than ever in his position.

The White House declined to comment on the recent intelligence assessment and pointed to Trump's public comments on efforts to reach a peace agreement.

It is noted that Trump has long promised to help end the war in Ukraine. As a candidate for the White House, he even promised to secure peace within 24 hours of returning to the U.S. presidency.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump responded to reports of Russia testing a nuclear-powered missile by advising Russian leader Putin to focus on ending the war in Ukraine rather than on missile tests.

