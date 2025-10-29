Invaders Strike Medical Facility In Kherson, Injuring Three Employees And Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted a video on Facebook.

“Terrible footage of another shelling of Kherson,” wrote the Head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the Russian occupation army attacked one of the medical facilities in the Dniprovskyi district. The building was significantly damaged.

It is noted that among the victims are three employees and a child. A 9-year-old girl suffered a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her lower leg.

Employees of the medical facility suffered blast injuries and wounds of varying severity.

Currently, all victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

According to the Kherson City Military Administratio, Russian forces from the temporarily occupied left bank fired on a healthcare facility in the Dniprovskyi district at around 9:20 a.m.

Two women, aged 56 and 66, are in moderate condition, both with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries, including mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head and chest.

The City Military Administration also confirmed that a 9-year-old girl was injured, sustaining minor injuries, including a mine-blast injury and a leg wound. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Ukrinform reported that Russian troops used drones, artillery, and aircraft to strike 32 settlements in the Kherson region on October 28, killing one person and injuring three oth ers.