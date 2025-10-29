Second Karabakh War Victory Stands Best Historical Proof Of Azerbaijan's Principles - MP
According to him, the constitution is not just a legal text, but also a document ensuring trust between the state and citizens, the shared values and sovereignty of the nation.
Ayrim noted that each article of the supreme law reflects the will of the people, their belief in justice, and their determination to live independently.
"The Azerbaijani people, through the 44-day Second Karabakh War and the subsequent 23-hour anti-terror measures, have restored not only their lands, but also their constitutional structure and sovereignty. This victory is confirmed in the constitution and is the most beautiful manifestation of the independent, democratic, secular principles of Azerbaijan in history," the MP explained.
He emphasized that the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be permanent.
"The great achievements of Azerbaijan are met with brotherly feelings, deep gratitude and joy in Türkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan always mentions Azerbaijan when ending a meeting at an international event. We have always worked side by side, shoulder to shoulder as two brothers, and today, tomorrow, and forever, Azerbaijan- Türkiye relations will continue at the top level," he added.
