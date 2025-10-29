Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, Belarus Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Kazakhstan, Belarus Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation


2025-10-29 06:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev and Belarusian President, Aleksandr Lukashenko discussed prospects for strengthening Kazakh-Belarusian relations during a telephone conversation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

During the call, the presidents underscored the advanced level of political dialogue and the consistent progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, economic, and humanitarian domains. They also exchanged perspectives on salient international issues, with President Tokaev emphasizing the importance of the ongoing Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security.

The heads of state concurred on the need to maintain close collaboration within the framework of forthcoming joint initiatives.

The III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is held on 28–29 October 2025. The conference aims to facilitate an open and inclusive discussion on the future of Eurasian security amid the current global order crisis, chronic military-political tensions among key players, and the near-complete lack of communication between them.

MENAFN29102025000187011040ID1110264041



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search