Azerbaijan Led By President Ilham Aliyev Hits Great Success In All Areas - Uzbek Official
He made the remark at the international parliamentary conference on the topic "The constitution as the foundation of the independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world," dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.
"I congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan. This is a day of great importance. It creates a great sense of pride in the hearts of the people.
Reforms are being implemented in the country. The work done to strengthen democratic values, ensure human rights and freedoms, and develop civil society is impressive. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are historically close and friendly countries. We are united by a common history, moral and cultural values, as well as many years of brotherhood," the official added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment